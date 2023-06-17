BBC F1 commentator loses role after complaints of 'inappropriate touching' surface

Jack Nicholls has recently been removed from BBC Radio 5 Live's F1 coverage due to allegations of 'inappropriate touching' that arose during his time with Formula E, leading to his dismissal from that role as well.

One of the complainants is understood to be a younger member of staff who was in a relationship with Nicholls



Last month, it was revealed that Nicholls had been relieved of his position as the lead commentator for Formula E. He had held this role since the series' inaugural season in 2014. The decision came after an investigation was conducted into a formal complaint regarding his behavior, which was deemed inappropriate.

Three individuals came forward with allegations of 'inappropriate touching'. It has now been officially confirmed that Nicholls has been terminated from his position in the BBC's F1 coverage.

Speaking about his situation, an apologetic Nicholls told The Times:

“Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable."

He continued:

"I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Former F2 champion suspended from Sky Sports F1

According to reports, Former F2 champion Davide Valsecchi and Matteo Bobbi, a former driver, have been suspended from the Sky Sports F1 Italy team due to their sexist remarks during the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Their comments were directed toward their colleague Federica Masolin, who was co-presenting with them at the time.

Although Masolin attempted to brush off the incident with laughter, fans quickly took to social media to express their disapproval and criticized the presenters from Sky Sports Italy.

In response to the situation, Sky conducted an investigation and subsequently decided to suspend Valsecchi and Bobbi from participating in the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

Matteo Bobbi put out a statement of apology following the incident, saying:

“On Sunday, in the post-race I was the protagonist of a joke that came out in a completely unhappy way, although it was not my intention. I created an unpleasant moment that upset some people. I ended up in the gravel. Being anything but a disrespectful person, I sincerely apologise to those who felt offended by it."

The F1 presenter continued:

“I reiterated my total and deep respect for all women and in particular starting with the woman I have next to me."

With the sport and its affiliates cracking down on instances of sexism, the sport will see a more inclusive future in times to come.

