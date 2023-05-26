"Be better": Max Verstappen's straightforward advice to fellow Dutchman Nyck de Vries

Max Verstappen has some simple advice for fellow Dutchman Nyck de Vries: focus on the job at hand. The AlphaTauri driver has been under pressure just five races into the season, and one of the reasons behind it has been the lack of results. Helmut Marko, the Red Bull advisor, has already publicly said that the driver has been given a yellow card after the first five races.

When asked if he'd had a discussion about this with De Vries, Max Verstappen said that there's really not much to discuss. All the Dutch driver needs to do is focus on the job at hand and try to do it to the best of his ability.

Max Verstappen said to the reporters in Monaco that:

“No, I mean, there’s not a lot to talk about. I mean, from his side, just focus on the driving. We are all under pressure to deliver and be at the best we can be. Of course when you’re at the beginning of your career in F1, you want to start off really well and when that’s not the case, I think by trying even harder it’s not going to work."

He added:

“It’s just focus on your job and try to learn, try to be better, but don’t overcomplicate things. I’ve said this to him. He knows that and he knows it himself. So he just needs to get a good result, I think that will help a lot for him.”

"I’m not really under pressure": Max Verstappen

When questioned if he himself feels pressure to perform, Max Verstappen said that he has already proven enough in his career that he does not feel pressure similar to what Nyck de Vries is going through.

To add to this, Max Verstappen did admit that he does put himself under pressure to perform to the best of his ability, but when it comes to any outside pressure, it's not really there.

He said:

“I put myself under the pressure to always perform, the rest, I think I’ve proven already enough that even if you have a few tough moments, that’s not going to be a problem. And at the end of the day, I already completed my career in F1, so I’m not really under pressure from that side."

He concluded:

“But I always want to win more, and that’s why I want to win more, I want to be the best I can be so that is from my side the pressure. Verstappen will be searching for a fourth victory of the F1 2023 campaign so far as the drivers unleash their cars around the streets of Monte Carlo this weekend.

Verstappen will be hoping to pick up his second F1 Monaco GP as he tries to extend his lead in the championship against Sergio Perez.

