"Before Lewis Hamilton in June, ladies & gentlemen, Esteban Ocon...": Fans react as the French driver makes a cameo in a movie

F1 fans were in shock after they saw a cameo of Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon in the trailer of an upcoming French movie on Netflix. The 28-year-old driver will mark a new chapter in his F1 career as he joins the American team in the forthcoming 2025 season and will get the opportunity to be the race leader for the first time.

Ocon and Alpine's five-year relationship partnership ended on a sour note, given that the French driver did not even get the chance to race in the season finale in Abu Dhabi in 2024 due to his planned post-season test with Haas at the same track a couple of days later.

However, everyone was surprised when online streaming giant Netflix released the trailer for the French film 'Honeymoon with My Mother' by Nicolas Cuche, which will be released on February 12. It featured a snippet of Esteban Ocon as a cameo.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Ocon's cameo in a movie on X, with one fan claiming:

"Before Lewis Hamilton in June, ladies & gentlemen, Esteban Ocon...not only drivers but famous stars and... who's the next?"

"Esteban to Hollywood."

"BOOKED AND BUSY KING"

"Pardon mdrrrrr." wrote a fan.

"And I say amen to the last sentence," claimed another.

"I have no idea what to think about this but lfg welcome to the ✨ actor ✨ Esteban Ocon era," pointed another.

Esteban Ocon gives his take on having a female race engineer

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon stated that his race engineer Laura Mueller would be his "eye outside" the track as the latter became the first female race engineer in the sport from the 2025 season onwards.

Speaking with Canal+, the 28-year-old reflected:

“It’s great! Laura is highly motivated, and we’re getting to know each other really well. She’ll be my eagle eyes outside, and she’ll be able to guide me on the radio. I can’t wait to start the season, and she can’t wait either. We’re super motivated.”

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu believed that Mueller and Ocon's personality had similar traits, adding:

“Her work ethic is really, really good. So she’s going to be Esteban’s race engineer. And in terms of looking at the personality-wise, Esteban is a pretty determined character as well, so that’s that side. I think the driving force I think that personality matches pretty well."

The 2021 Hungarian GP winner will have Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman as the new teammate for the 2025 season in Haas. The Brit had completed three races last year, one with Ferrari in Jeddah and two with the American team in Baku and Brazil, where he deputized for Kevin Magnussen.

