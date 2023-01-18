Being a good F1 driver without social media engagement is no longer enough, feels former Red Bull man

Former Red Bull F1 driver David Coulthard believes social media management is part and parcel of the modern edition of the sport. Modern drivers have to stay in touch with the times, using their social media profiles to strengthen their businesses, claims the Scotsman.

Drivers nowadays have to do a lot more than just be brilliant behind the wheels of their cars due to the worldwide integration of social media and sport. This confluence of domains is beyond Coulthard's time, who had to mostly focus on his skills on the track.

The former Red Bull man believes merely being a good driver is not enough in today's F1 and every driver needs to understand how to build their brand appropriately on social media.

Speaking at a Red Bull event, David Coulthard reflected on the state of F1, saying:

“I think there’s a lot more pressure on younger professionals now because being good at your actual performance is one thing, but having all of the social following and putting the time and effort into that, I never lived through that generation."

"But I think the younger generation have to be engaged with that, that has to be a big part of their business strategy away from their actual sports endeavor.”

Saudi Arabia hopes to be F1's new home

Saudi Arabia hopes to have F1 teams such as McLaren and Aston Martin set up operational bases in the Arabian nation, potentially making it the new home of the sport. Currently, seven out of the 10 teams have their bases in England, making the small nation the home de facto home of the sport.

The Saudi Arabian GP is now a constant on the sport's calendar and is reported to soon replace the Bahrain GP as the sport's season opener. However, if Prince Khalid, the president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, has his say, the Arab nation will soon be a big name in the sport.

The Prince claims the nation has 'big companies that can help the future of the sport'. As the country holds an investment fund holding stakes in Aston Martin and McLaren, these two F1 teams are a top priority for the nation.

Speaking to Motor Sport Magazine, Prince Khalid said:

“This is what we are hoping for and this is what we are working for. Hopefully, we can bring one of the big manufacturers. With all the investing we are doing in cars — the private investment fund bought shares in McLaren and Aston Martin — we are heading that way."

"Hopefully, we can open and bring headquarters to Saudi Arabia or we hire people that can help us manufacture cars or technology, to create our own brands and have our own IPs [intellectual property rights]."

It remains to be seen whether the sport will shift base to Saudi Arabia in the future. As it stands, the home of the sport is still in the UK.

