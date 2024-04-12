Bernie Ecclestone pulls back the curtain on Red Bull boss Christian Horner's relationship with wife Geri Halliwell

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone recently talked about Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's relationship with his wife, Geri Halliwell, amid the Red Bull investigation fiasco.

Ever since Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee in the Austrian team, he has been surrounded by a whirlwind of controversies. The parent company of the team, Red Bull GmBH, initiated an internal investigation on Horner but found him not guilty. The situation escalated when an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between Horner and the employee.

Amid all this, there were also questions about Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell's relationship following the accusations. Even though the couple were seen walking together in F1 paddocks, the reports kept talking about how the recent accusations could hamper their relationship.

Horner and Halliwell met each other for the first time at the 2009 F1 Monaco GP. Fast forward to 2014, when they officially became a couple and were engaged. In 2015, they married and have three children, Bluebell, Montague, and Olivia.

Speaking to Daily Mail, however, Bernie Ecclestone stated that Horner has informed him that his relationship with Geri has been excellent.

"It’s peace in our time. And Christian informs me everything’s fantastic with Geri," Ecclestone said.

Red Bull team boss claims he had full support from his wife and team amid the entire investigation saga

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner claimed that he had full support from his wife, Geri Halliwell, and his team while he was being investigated for an inappropriate behavior complaint from a female employee.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the Bahrain GP, he claimed that he had support from everywhere and was delighted with his team's result at the season opener in 2024.

“I've had tremendous support from within the team and within the company. So yes, it was a day of going racing about the start of the season and about starting the season in the best possible way. So the drivers did brilliantly, the team did brilliantly, and it was the best possible start for the team, for our partners, for our shareholders and everybody within the group,” Horner said.

As of now, Christian Horner remains the team principal at the Austrian team and continues to lead the team through the 2024 season.