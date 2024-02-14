Bernie Ecclestone refutes claims of him suggesting Christian Horner resign from Red Bull

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has refuted claims that he has advised Christian Horner to leave Red Bull. Since the news of an internal investigation against Horner broke, there have been conflicting reports in the media about what the future holds for him.

Recently a German publication ran a story that Bernie Ecclestone had advised Christian Horner to resign from his role at Red Bull. Others reports in the German media stated that Horner has been isolated within the team.

Even important members of the team like Max Verstappen and his family, Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko have reportedly distanced themselves from Horner in the last three years.

Bernie Ecclestone is the first to come out with a statement against these reports. In a social media post on his Instagram account, Bernie wrote:

"To clarify reports by newspapers that I had urged or suggested that Christian Horner should from his position at Red Bull is entirely untrue."

Bernie Ecclestone is the first domino to fall as he has come out and completely quashed rumors surrounding him in that report. It remains to be seen whether other key Red Bull personnel like Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, and the Max Verstappen family break their silence on the report.

Christian Horner was scheduled to be at the team's car launch later in the week but it is unclear if he will be present.

What do we know about the Red Bull-Christian Horner saga?

The F1 world was taken by storm when it was first revealed that the Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was the subject of an internal investigation. The reasons for the investigation have been a bit vague, with words like 'cross-border' or 'inappropriate' behaviour being used in reports.

Horner was reportedly interviewed last week by the third party that is investigating the case and the resolution will take time by the looks of it.

There are very few facts that can be verified at this stage. The first is that there is an internal investigation going on against Horner and the second is that the Red Bull team principal has completely denied the allegations.