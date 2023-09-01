"Best love/hate relationship of all time" - Fans react to Fernando Alonso's surprise compliment for Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans had a field day on social media after Fernando Alonso complimented arch-rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's desire to race in his 40s.

The Aston Martin F1 driver mentioned that Hamilton's new two-year deal with Mercedes is proof that age is not a restricting factor in the sport. The Spaniard pointed out that despite being 38, the Briton is faster than anyone currently in the sport.

Speaking with Mundo Depritivo, Fernando Alonso said:

“Until now, no one has shown it to me so far. Age can sometimes be a problem with demotivation, or you see that you are no longer at 100% of your performance – or your focus and your concerns are other than F1. Something like that can happen with age and because of the life we have."

“But in the case of Hamilton, who continues to perform at 100% and his concern is F1 – like in my case – it isn’t a problem. When someone faster comes, we’ll talk, but at the moment, Hamilton is faster than anyone," he added.

F1 fans took to social media to react to Alonso's compliment, with one fan claiming that the duo share the best love-hate relationship.

"Best love/hate relationship of all time," he wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

Fernando Alonso lays down his strategy for getting his 33rd race win

The two-time world champion recently stated that he feels that Aston Martin is getting closer to winning this season after his P2 finish in Zandvoort last weekend.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Fernando Alonso said:

“There are a couple of weekends where we seem a little bit closer. I felt that in Zandvoort, or let’s say the three second-places, we were close to the win. We are fighting against an outstanding Max and Red Bull, unbreakable. We are getting close sometimes, and we just need that extra step in terms of performance, in terms of luck, in terms of pitstop in the right time or whatever."

"So yes, I thought, let's be positive after Zandvoort," Alonso continued. "But that was my feeling, and in the remaining races hopefully, we can be in that position to fight again and have a chance to be side-by-side I guess with Max, and at that point maybe take some extra risk."

It will be fascinating to see which tracks Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin will target to get their first race win of the season in the remaining races.