"Best move possible" - F1 Twitterati react to Daniel Ricciardo's homecoming with Red Bull

Red Bull just announced Daniel Ricciardo as their third/test driver for the upcoming F1 season. This comes as a relief for the Australian after all doors seemed to close following his exit from McLaren.

This will have a major positive impact on his racing career, which seemed to be getting low after two disappointing years with McLaren. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talked about his return to the team last week, but it wasn't made official until today. This means that Ricciardo will have the chance to drive the Red Bull cars again for the first time since 2018, and he could turn out to be profitable for them.

Horner feels that Ricciardo's move to the team, along with his experience, will help them develop in the upcoming season since he will also serve as a test driver. The last time he was with the team was back in 2018, when they were still using engines from Renault. With the French-made engines becoming a bottleneck in their title aspirations, the team signed with Honda in 2019, which led them to success in 2021.

Fans are excited for Daniel Ricciardo's return to Red Bull almost half a decade later

Daniel Ricciardo is a beloved driver in the world of F1 racing and his exit was met with sorrow from many fans. Ever since Red Bull announced his return, however, there has been a wave of excitement on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Best move possible if he wants to return in 2024."

Thijs @DutchF1ootball @FastestPitStop @danielricciardo Best move possible if he wants to return in 2024.

"See you in Milton Keynes for the Homerun Danny Boi"

formulashanky¹ @f1shanky @danielricciardo See you in Milton Keynes for the Homerun Danny Boi

"So so happy for you!!! Congrats!"

"let's go baby full circle, we love you and we support you no matter what LFG"

FormulAna 🏁 @hamandavocadof1 🦡 @danielricciardo let's go baby full circle, we love you and we support you no matter what LFG 🍯🦡

"As you should!! Can’t wait to see you in red bull colours again"

rie @High5Forever @danielricciardo As you should!! Can't wait to see you in red bull colours again

"always here with you danny"

Daniel Ricciardo referred to Red Bull as his 'home' as he announced his return. Meanwhile, Christian Horner has acknowledged the Australian's 'enormous talent' and stated that the entire personnel is excited 'to be welcoming home.'

The move is expected to help the Australian with his time in F1. He had earlier stated that he was ready to take a break from the sport in the upcoming season and return with a stronger team in 2024. With the latest move, there are chances of him getting into a much better position in 2024 if his tests with Red Bull turn out to be efficient for the team.

