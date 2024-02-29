“Bet Kimi Antonelli can’t do that Toto, can he?” - Mercedes fans rejoice as Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 of the Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured an impressive one-two finish for Mercedes during Bahrain Grand Prix's second practice session at the Bahrain International Circuit, leaving the Silver Arrows fans jubilant.

Lewis Hamilton secured an impressive P1 finish during the Bahrain GP FP2, clocking a time of 1:30.374s ahead of teammate and compatriot George Russell. Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised after reigning three-time World Champion Max Verstappen finished P6.

Aston Martin’s veteran driver Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 3. Carlos Sainz, who is in his final season with Ferrari, secured a P4 finish ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Fans of the Brackley-based outfit were left jubilant after the team's successful start to the campaign, which comes on the heels of a winless 2023 campaign. Taking to social media platforms, Mercedes enthusiasts expressed their feelings over Hamilton's P1 finish during the FP1. One user wrote:

"Bet Kimi Antonelli can’t do that Toto, can he?"

Expand Tweet

A second user wrote:

"GOAT for a reason."

Expand Tweet

A third fan commented:

"SO YOU SAYING THERE'S A CHANCE???"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton's impressive FP2 performance:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Full results of Bahrain GP FP2 as Lewis Hamilton tops the practice session

Haas veteran Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh ahead of Lance Stroll. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing completed the top 10:

1. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - 1:30.374

2. George Russell - Mercedes - +0.206

3. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin - +0.286

4. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari - +0.395

5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren - +0.410

6. Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing - +0.477

7. Nico Hulkenberg - Haas F1 Team - +0.510

8. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin - +0.517

9. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - +0.739

10. Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing - +0.741

11. Alexander Albon - Williams - +0.959

12. Daniel Ricciardo - RB - +1.142

13. Logan Sargeant - Williams - +1.341

14. Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team - +1.390

15. Yuki Tsunoda - RB - +1.507

16. Pierre Gasly - Alpine - +1.577

17. Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber - +1.627

18. Esteban Ocon - Alpine - +1.653

19. Guanyu Zhou - Kick Sauber - +1.674

20. Lando Norris - McLaren - +2.234