“Bet Kimi Antonelli can’t do that Toto, can he?” - Mercedes fans rejoice as Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 of the Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured an impressive one-two finish for Mercedes during Bahrain Grand Prix's second practice session at the Bahrain International Circuit, leaving the Silver Arrows fans jubilant.
Lewis Hamilton secured an impressive P1 finish during the Bahrain GP FP2, clocking a time of 1:30.374s ahead of teammate and compatriot George Russell. Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised after reigning three-time World Champion Max Verstappen finished P6.
Aston Martin’s veteran driver Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 3. Carlos Sainz, who is in his final season with Ferrari, secured a P4 finish ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Fans of the Brackley-based outfit were left jubilant after the team's successful start to the campaign, which comes on the heels of a winless 2023 campaign. Taking to social media platforms, Mercedes enthusiasts expressed their feelings over Hamilton's P1 finish during the FP1. One user wrote:
"Bet Kimi Antonelli can’t do that Toto, can he?"
A second user wrote:
"GOAT for a reason."
A third fan commented:
"SO YOU SAYING THERE'S A CHANCE???"
Here are some more fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton's impressive FP2 performance:
Full results of Bahrain GP FP2 as Lewis Hamilton tops the practice session
Haas veteran Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh ahead of Lance Stroll. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing completed the top 10:
1. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - 1:30.374
2. George Russell - Mercedes - +0.206
3. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin - +0.286
4. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari - +0.395
5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren - +0.410
6. Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing - +0.477
7. Nico Hulkenberg - Haas F1 Team - +0.510
8. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin - +0.517
9. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - +0.739
10. Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing - +0.741
11. Alexander Albon - Williams - +0.959
12. Daniel Ricciardo - RB - +1.142
13. Logan Sargeant - Williams - +1.341
14. Kevin Magnussen - Haas F1 Team - +1.390
15. Yuki Tsunoda - RB - +1.507
16. Pierre Gasly - Alpine - +1.577
17. Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber - +1.627
18. Esteban Ocon - Alpine - +1.653
19. Guanyu Zhou - Kick Sauber - +1.674
20. Lando Norris - McLaren - +2.234