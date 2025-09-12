  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Red Bull Racing F1
  • "Biased journalism that incites hatred": Former Red Bull academy driver reacts to Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk being shot dead

"Biased journalism that incites hatred": Former Red Bull academy driver reacts to Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk being shot dead

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:24 GMT
Charlie Kirk and Antonio Felix da Costa
Charlie Kirk and Antonio Felix da Costa | Source: Getty

Former Red Bull test driver Antonio Felix da Costa slammed back at a news portal for claiming that Charlie Kirk was a radical figure. The 31-year-old was announced dead after he was shot by a gun at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, leading people to share their take on the unexpected assassination of an activist in the United States.

Ad

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a conservative organization, in 2012, and was on his American Comeback Tour, where he was at the "Prove Me Wrong" table at Utah Valley University. There, he was answering people's questions, when, suddenly, he was shot by a gunman in his neck.

The bullet wound led to his demise, leading a host of websites to report on the matter, along with Portuguese portal Expresso, as they shared on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, Antonio Felix da Costa was upset with the way that the portal had reported the news, as he wrote in his reply:

"Radical? He only defended Christianity and a simple life, like getting married and having children. I increasingly believe that the ‘blame’ for people with different views hating each other so much nowadays comes from bad journalism — biased journalism that incites hatred."
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, Da Costa races for Porsche in the Formula E series. But, before that, he moved over from various teams and was once a part of the Red Bull fray of drivers.

However, despite becoming a test driver for the squad in 2012, his move to F1 never materialised as the Austrian giant was content with its driver lineup. Since then, the team has scored multiple championships and race victories, with their last race win coming in at the Italian GP.

Ad

Red Bull had a strong day out at the Italian GP

Red Bull&#039;s Max Verstappen after winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

The Italian GP became the venue for Max Verstappen's portrayal of excellence. The Dutchman secured the fastest average qualifying speed over a lap on Saturday and one-upped this on Sunday as he completed the race in 1:13:24.325, almost a minute faster than the previous record.

Ad

Reflecting on his impressive pace, the four-time champion said (via Red Bull):

"We were flying. The car was really enjoyable. Just a fantastic execution by everyone, by the whole Team. I think the whole weekend we were on it. And yeah, it’s super enjoyable to win here."

While Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies shared glaring admiration for his driver, as he said (via F1's official website):

Ad
"Max redefined what perfection is today and this weekend in general. It was a difficult first lap and he kept very cool and managed to do the overtaking on track and then to dominate the race. Monza is very specific in terms of layout and the Team have done an amazing job to get, fundamentally, the fastest car on track here, then combine that with Max's magic and the result is today’s win."

The Milton Keynes-based squad is now gearing up for the next F1 race, which will be held at the Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan, on September 21.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.

His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Geetansh Pasricha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications