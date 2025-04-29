"Big time clown vibes": Fans react to FIA president's major update on Anti-swearing guidelines

Fans reacted to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggesting possible changes to Appendix B of the Sporting Regulations. The updated regulations for this year mentioned penalties and fines for drivers on swear during the sporting authority's sanctioned events.

There was also a possibility that the drivers could have lost championship points if they were to repeat the offences more than twice. This received major criticism from both drivers and the fans. Many argued that the difficult conditions that the athletes go through can sometimes result in the use of rough language. However, there was no consideration of the same from the sporting authority until recently.

FIA President, Muhammed Ben Sulayem, shared a statement on his social media which indicated a relaxation or change in Appendix B of the International Sporting Code for this year.

In his statement, Ben Sulayem mentioned that he is a former rally driver and understands the challenges that the drivers go through, and is hence "considering making improvements" to the regulations.

"Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements to Appenxid B. As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most," his statement read.

However, his statement was met with further criticism on social media. Many argued that the regulation should be scrapped instead of modifying it with a fan, also mentioning that he waited until receiving a negative review from the rally drivers.

"Bro waited until AFTER he took a massive L from the Rally drivers association in order to amend the rules for the rest of the FIA members. Big time clown vibes," a fan wrote on Threads.

"They need to get rid of it not just relax, especially the part about not criticizing the FIA," mentioned another user.

"Of course, everything is more boring at press conferences now," a fan critiqued.

Some comments also mentioned that he was feeling the pressure from the drivers, while others stated that the rule was "pathetic."

"About time. The rule changes were absolutely pathetic," a fan wrote.

"He's feeling the heat. FIA can't be dictators as they need drivers input to make the sport loud," another comment read.

FIA President's statement on the possibility of modifying the Appendix B

Commenting on Appendix B of the International Sporting Code, Mohammed Ben Sulayem also mentioned that it is the pivotal key to making the sport accessible for all, further stating that improving the rules consistently is the faith that the sporting authority follows.

"Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family," the statement further read. "Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the heart of all we do at the FIA.

The sporting authority's strictening around swearing and misconduct during races grew last year, with Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen being handed community service for swearing during media interaction. While no Formula 1 drivers have been fined so far this season, the rules are expected to be relaxed following this statement.

