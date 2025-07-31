Billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin F1 will reportedly sell $146,000,000-worth of stake

Aston Martin are set to experience a bump in their valuation after their parent company is set to sell its share in the team. Aston Martin Lagonda — the company which lends its name to the Formula 1 outfit — is set to sell its interest in the team.According to reports courtesy of Bloomberg, the Silverstone outfit, which has developed into one of the most prized teams in F1 — particularly following the takeover by Lawrence Stroll — will see its valuation jump to $3.2 billion due to the sale of its minority shares. The report further details that the sale of the stake by the car manufacturer is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2025, in a transaction estimated to be in the region of $146 million.The report, however, concludes by detailing that while Aston Martin Lagonda will be stepping away from the Formula 1 outfit, it will maintain its branding agreement with the team through a long-term brand licensing agreement.While the deal remains yet to be completed, it is worth recalling that Lawrence Stroll, in 2018, made a $117 million investment in the team while it was still named Force India. The Canadian billionaire has since transformed the then cash-strapped outfit into one of F1’s most admired teams.Following his investment, not only has the team undergone a name change, but it has also witnessed several key Formula 1 personalities join it — including two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and, more recently, Adrian Newey.Lawrence Stroll assures Aston Martin’s longevity in Formula 1While the news of the imminent stake sale at Aston Martin continues to make the rounds, Lawrence Stroll has assured the team’s longevity in the racing series. The 66-year-old earlier issued a statement regarding the imminent share sale of the motorsport company.In a statement issued by the Canadian, he detailed how this move will translate into the team’s long-term future in the sport. Stroll also stressed his commitment to the overall success of the outfit.&quot;These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin's place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever,&quot; the billionaire said in a statement (via ESPN).&quot;AML recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula One for decades to come,&quot; he added. Since his investment in the then Force India outfit, Lawrence Stroll has only tasted race victory with the team on one occasion – the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix with Sergio Perez. However, the change of title sponsor to Aston Martin and the signing of Alonso has since been greeted with multiple podium finishes, including eight achieved by the Spanish driver during the 2023 campaign.The Silverstone outfit, however, will now shift its focus to becoming the pace-setting team for 2026, when the sweeping Formula 1 regulations take centre stage.