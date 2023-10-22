“Black don’t crack, bro”: Lewis Hamilton’s hilarious response to George Russell’s ‘more wrinkles’ comment

In a light-hearted exchange at the United States Grand Prix Fan Zone, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton left fans in stitches with his witty response to teammate George Russell's playful comment about wrinkles.

The interaction occurred after the qualifying round leading up to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Engaging with fans at the Fan Zone event, the host enquired about Hamilton's future in F1 and the timeline he envisions for continuing in the sport. Hamilton, despite being 38, ever the competitor, quipped:

"I think I've got another five years left in me. I wanna keep him (Russell) on his toes, you know."

Russell, in good-natured jest, pointed out the apparent discrepancy in their ages, remarking:

"I am 13 years younger yet I have got more wrinkles than Lewis. I am doing something wrong."

Lewis Hamilton, being his quick-witted self and maintaining his affable demeanor, promptly retorted:

"Black don't crack, bro!"

The crowd erupted in cheers, appreciating the playful banter between the two Mercedes teammates.

Lewis Hamilton set for P3 start at the United States GP, George Russell at P5

In the qualifying session on Friday, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton secured the third-best time, earning him a promising P3 starting position for the main race on Sunday.

Despite a fierce Q1 session, the Mercedes driver very narrowly missed out on pole position, trailing behind Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Lando Norris of McLaren by one-tenth of a second.

Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell is set to start the race from P5, positioned between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The upcoming race promises to be a compelling outing for both drivers. With Lewis Hamilton yet to secure a victory this season, all eyes will be on the seven-time world champion as he strives to conclude the season on a triumphant note.

The Circuit of the Americas has proven to be a favorable track for Hamilton in the past, and his affinity for both the track and the host country might prove to be a deciding factor at the end of the race on Sunday.

With the fifth and final Sprint race of the season approaching, the Mercedes aficionados will be keeping a close eye on the weekend that unfolds in Austin. They would undoubtedly be hoping to witness Lewis Hamilton harness his experience at the track and clinch his first victory of the season.