Bombshell report reveals timeline for Max Verstappen's departure from Red Bull to Mercedes

A fresh report from Germany has revealed that Max Verstappen is all set to stick around at Red Bull in 2026, before he potentially looks to move to Mercedes in 2027. It is being speculated that Verstappen is willing to stay put for another year to see what Red Bull can produce amid the new regulations.

Previous reports over the last few days have suggested that Max Verstappen is unable to get out of his contract at Red Bull and will stay at the team for at least another year. The much-talked-about exit clause is also unlikely to come into play.

The Dutchman would need to be fourth or lower in the Drivers' standings for this to be triggered. But he holds an 18-point gap to George Russell in the table at the moment.

Now, Auto Motor Und Sport have reported that the Verstappen camp has realised that a hasty move to Mercedes in 2026 could backfire. They are willing to stay at Red Bull to first understand the pecking order in the new regulations before making a long-term commitment to any team.

Verstappen could of course also stay at Red Bull beyond next year if the car is competitive at the front of the field come 2026. But the driver has reportedly demanded to have the freedom to make this decision himself.

AMuS have also reported that Christian Horner was against the idea of giving Verstappen this freedom. This was seemingly one of the reasons behind his being sacked from his role as CEO and team principal.

If the Red Bull isn't quick enough in 2026, the doors to Mercedes are likely to remain open for Verstappen. The 4x world champion could reportedly also be looking at the likes of Aston Martin, or even Ferrari, based on who is the quickest car in the new regulations.

Max Verstappen reflects on future at Red Bull

Max Verstappen appearing in front of the media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking to the media ahead of the Belgian GP, Max Verstappen has claimed that he aims to help improve the Red Bull car going forward in 2025 and also in 2026. The reigning world champion also admitted that the team hasn't been where they want to be over the last year and a half.

Verstappen explained that all he remains focused on is improving the performance of the RB21 and also building a competitive 2026 challenger.

"The only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it, really. The last one-and-a-half years have not been what we want to be," said Verstappen. [via Formula1.com]

"Now we try and be more competitive this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations," he added.

Many have speculated Verstappen's comments to be an unofficial confirmation of him staying at Red Bull in 2026. But as previously reported, a clear announcement about his future is expected to come during the summer break, post the Hungarian GP.

