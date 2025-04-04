"Bonus dad reporting on duty": Fans react to Red Bull sharing throwback video featuring Max Verstappen and Penelope Kvyat

Red Bull Racing shared a cute throwback video of Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's first daughter, Penelope Kvyat, on social media. The video captured the duo's moments from the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix, and fans loved their bonding.

Verstappen has been dating 36-year-old Brazilian model Kelly Piquet for a few years. Piquet had a daughter from her previous relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, who shares a good bond with Verstappen. They have often been captured spending quality time together at home, on vacations, and even on race weekends.

Last year, Penelope turned up at the Japanese Grand Prix, where the four-time world champion won the race. As the 2025 Japanese GP approaches, Red Bull Racing shared a throwback video of the previous year's race, featuring her and Verstappen sharing a warm moment.

Meanwhile, fans absolutely loved Max Verstappen and Penelope's bonding and dropped cute messages in the comment section.

"Bonus dad reporting on duty," a fan said.

"Penelope is so cute! Her pretty face when she sees Max is adorable! Beautiful family," another fan commented.

"This is actually really cute. You can tell they absolutely adore each other ❤️," a comment read.

A fan also loved how Verstappen's soft side comes across when he is around Penelope.

"Love how much of a softie he is with his daughter ❤️," a user commented.

"The guy the media poses as the villain, btw," said another fan.

"How is it possible that there are people who hate Max after seeing what he's like with P? He is so lovely!" a user opined.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet is pregnant with the couple's first child and is likely to give birth soon. They made the announcement last year in Abu Dhabi through an adorable social media post and received congratulatory messages.

Max Verstappen calls himself 'bonus dad' to Penelope

Max Verstappen with Penelope F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen, the four-time F1 world champion, is going to be a father for the first time in his life. However, he is not too overwhelmed with fatherhood since he already considers himself a bonus dad to Kelly Piquet's first daughter, Penelope.

Last year in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull admin asked Verstappen if he is excited to become a dad, and he replied:

"Of course I'm already kind of a bonus dad. But I'm still very excited."

Penelope is Kelly's first daughter from her previous relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. However, months after she was born, her parents split up. Since the model started dating Max Verstappen, Penelope has shared a good bond with the four-time world champion.

The family is spotted holidaying and celebrating special moments together. Moreover, Kelly Piquet often brings Penelope to race weekends to support Verstappen whenever they can.

