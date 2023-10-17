Boost for Daniel Ricciardo as AlphaTauri set to bring upgrades until the end of the season

Returning Daniel Ricciardo will get a boost as AlphaTauri are planning to bring upgrades until the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The Aussie will return to the grid for the first time since his hand injury at the Dutch Grand Prix practice session, which kept him out for five races. During his absence, it was already announced that he would continue driving for the team in the next season as well and would have a chance to get his first points in the 2023 season from Austin onwards.

As per Formu1a.uno, the team is planning to bring a raft of updates that will be similar to the Red Bull concept and would help the team get more points and increase their chances of not finishing last.

Since Singapore GP, AlphaTauri have brought upgrades to their car, which have certainly improved their performance and given them hope that they could finish in the lower midfield.

F1 pundit on Daniel Ricciardo continuing for AlphaTauri in 2024

F1 pundit Mark Gallagher claimed that it was never really in doubt that Daniel Ricciardo would continue racing for the team and would be a shoo-in for next season as well.

While appearing on the GPRacing podcast, Gallagher said:

"From my own point of view, I think there was never really any doubt that Daniel Ricciardo was gonna get the nod to continue. So, Daniel, from my perspective, is a shoo-in and always was because Helmut Marko and the Red Bull system had determined that they wanted to welcome him back."

"They wanted to see what they could get out of him and what they could extract from him and whether he could have a bounce back within F1, after what had been a very difficult time in his career. I would go as far as to say it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Daniel could still find himself back in the top team alongside Max in the future. That’s something that isn’t beyond the realms of possibility at all."

Daniel Ricciardo is signed to drive for AlphaTauri for the next season alongside Yuki Tsunoda. However, there is a chance that he may be driving for the Red Bull F1 team alongside Max Verstappen as early as in the mid-season of 2024 if the world champions believe that he could perform better than Sergio Perez in the car.