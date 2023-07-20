"Bottas was the Adam22 of Mercedes": Fans react to Valtteri Bottas' horrifying start in the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas accidentally orchestrated one of the most bizarre chains of crashes at the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP. As the 2023 version of the Hungarian GP gradually approaches, several F1 fans are reminiscing about previous races that happened at the Hungaroring. One of the most chaotic and bizarre race starts in Hungary was in one of the most intense F1 seasons in recent history, in 2021.

The 2021 Hungarian GP started off under damp conditions, with every driver on intermediate tires. Right after the race started and drivers approached the first turn, former Mercedes driver Bottas lost control of his car and was unable to brake on time. This caused the Finn to crash into the McLaren of Lando Norris.

As both cars lost control, Norris slid and crashed into Max Verstappen, who was second in the race, while Bottas crashed into Sergio Perez. Verstappen somehow finished ninth in the race, while Perez had to retire from the race along with Bottas and Norris.

The clip of the chaos was recently shared by F1's official Twitter page.

Since this was quite a bizarre crash that started with Valtteri Bottas and somehow ruined Red Bull's race, several F1 fans humorously joked about how this was a master plan from Mercedes to take advantage of the close title battle that was happening between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

They joked about how Bottas acted as the perfect wingman to help Lewis Hamilton gain an advantage by sabotaging himself and taking down both Red Bull cars in the process.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

PapaUwUx 😼 @PapaUwUx @F1 Bottas was the Adam22 of Mercedes. The dirty jobs he had to do but karma and justice prevailed in 2021.

ADAM @Adam30__ @F1 This is what kept Lewis in the championship fight.

John Seymore @Is_P_equals_NP @F1 Radio Call Bottas: Take out both Red Bull!

VMS @VMSauranen @F1 Bottas is a genius. He knew exactly where and with what force to hit the McLaren so that both Red Bulls would be taken out. You can't teach that sort of precision.

8•6 @_8punt6 @F1 Those whining about Abu Dhabi every day are silent about this race

Valtteri Bottas disagrees with Lewis Hamilton about limiting Red Bull's dominance

Valtteri Bottas does not agree with his former teammate Lewis Hamilton about him asking the FIA to introduce new rules to curb Red Bull's dominance.

The seven-time world champion has been quite vocal about how the seniors of the sport should do something to stop the dominance of a single team and level the field even more.

The Finnish driver thought otherwise and stated that the team that built the best car deserves to dominate and be on top.

He told PlanetF1:

"I think they deserve it. They’ve done a great job with the car. They seem to have a really strong team overall. I don’t see a point of trying to limit someone’s performance. I think already, with the regulations nowadays, if you win the Constructors Championship’, you are already then penalised in terms of wind tunnel time."

Red Bull is currently cruising at the top of the constructors' championship table with 411 points.