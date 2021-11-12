Who led the time sheets for FP1 of the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021?

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton topped the time-sheets for the first practice session, ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paolo. The Briton has topped the FP1 time-sheets after a dull spell since the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton was followed by Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who were second and third fastest. Both Red Bull cars split the two Mercedes cars, with Valtteri Bottas classifying as fourth fastest in first practice ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix.

Prior to the Brazil Grand Prix free practice, the FIA have confirmed that the seven-time world champion has been slapped with a five-place grid penalty for an engine change ahead of the session.

The pace gap between Hamilton and Verstappen was 0.367 seconds. However, the Briton outpaced the Dutchman towards the end of the session when the track had evolved.

The gap between the two Red Bull Racing drivers was less than a tenth of a second. However, Bottas was almost half a second adrift his team-mate’s fastest time.

Both Red Bull Racing drivers dominated all three sectors of the circuit for a majority of the first practice ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix qualifying. Perez clocked the fastest first and third sector, and Verstappen clocked the fastest second sector.

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly clocked the fifth fastest lap of the session and was followed by Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who classified sixth and seventh. The two Ferrari drivers were in close proximity to each other with less than a tenth of a second’s gap.

Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso clocked the eighth and ninth fastest lap of the session. The duo were the only drivers in the top 10 to clock their fastest laps on the medium compound tire. They were followed by Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, who completed the top 10 fastest of the Brazil Grand Prix first practice.

According to most analysis prior to the Brazil Grand Prix weekend, the Mercedes and Red Bull Racing cars are expected to be much closer at this circuit, which was indicated in the FP1 result.

Due to the new sprint weekend format, most teams attempted qualifying simulations for the majority of the practice session. However, Red Bull Racing was visibly one team in particular who attempted long runs and race simulations for the first half of their free practice ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix.

Full results from FP1 at F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021

Following are the results from the first practice session from Sao Paolo:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:09.050 31 2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:09.417 +0.367s 22 3 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:09.492 +0.442s 28 4 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:09.567 +0.517s 30 5 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:09.880 +0.830s 32 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:10.124 +1.074s 31 7 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:10.142 +1.092s 32 8 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:10.145 +1.095s 27 9 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:10.201 +1.151s 26 10 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:10.352 +1.302s 27 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:10.374 +1.324s 33 12 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:10.413 +1.363s 28 13 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:10.443 +1.393s 31 14 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:10.587 +1.537s 31 15 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:10.610 +1.560s 27 16 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:10.885 +1.835s 27 17 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.902 +1.852s 23 18 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.938 +1.888s 24 19 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:10.990 +1.940s 25 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1:11.342 +2.292s 28

Edited by Ashish Yadav