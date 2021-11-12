×
Who led the time sheets for FP1 of the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021?

Lewis Hamilton tops FP1 ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
Modified Nov 12, 2021 11:17 PM IST
News

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton topped the time-sheets for the first practice session, ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paolo. The Briton has topped the FP1 time-sheets after a dull spell since the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton was followed by Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who were second and third fastest. Both Red Bull cars split the two Mercedes cars, with Valtteri Bottas classifying as fourth fastest in first practice ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton takes an engine change and a 5-place grid penalty for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/wYOSouCPqf

Prior to the Brazil Grand Prix free practice, the FIA have confirmed that the seven-time world champion has been slapped with a five-place grid penalty for an engine change ahead of the session.

The pace gap between Hamilton and Verstappen was 0.367 seconds. However, the Briton outpaced the Dutchman towards the end of the session when the track had evolved.

Just Red Bull and Mercedes warming up for the weekend! ⚔️#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/DqhsGQTbnM

The gap between the two Red Bull Racing drivers was less than a tenth of a second. However, Bottas was almost half a second adrift his team-mate’s fastest time.

Both Red Bull Racing drivers dominated all three sectors of the circuit for a majority of the first practice ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix qualifying. Perez clocked the fastest first and third sector, and Verstappen clocked the fastest second sector.

FASTEST SECTORS @redbullracing are in the driving seat 🚀#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/6NVMYRaUAS

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly clocked the fifth fastest lap of the session and was followed by Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who classified sixth and seventh. The two Ferrari drivers were in close proximity to each other with less than a tenth of a second’s gap.

Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso clocked the eighth and ninth fastest lap of the session. The duo were the only drivers in the top 10 to clock their fastest laps on the medium compound tire. They were followed by Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, who completed the top 10 fastest of the Brazil Grand Prix first practice.

According to most analysis prior to the Brazil Grand Prix weekend, the Mercedes and Red Bull Racing cars are expected to be much closer at this circuit, which was indicated in the FP1 result.

Due to the new sprint weekend format, most teams attempted qualifying simulations for the majority of the practice session. However, Red Bull Racing was visibly one team in particular who attempted long runs and race simulations for the first half of their free practice ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix.

Full results from FP1 at F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021

Following are the results from the first practice session from Sao Paolo:

NO

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

GAP

LAPS

1

44

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

1:09.050

31

2

33

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:09.417

+0.367s

22

3

11

Sergio Perez

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:09.492

+0.442s

28

4

77

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

1:09.567

+0.517s

30

5

10

Pierre Gasly

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:09.880

+0.830s

32

6

55

Carlos Sainz

FERRARI

1:10.124

+1.074s

31

7

16

Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

1:10.142

+1.092s

32

8

31

Esteban Ocon

ALPINE RENAULT

1:10.145

+1.095s

27

9

14

Fernando Alonso

ALPINE RENAULT

1:10.201

+1.151s

26

10

18

Lance Stroll

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:10.352

+1.302s

27

11

22

Yuki Tsunoda

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:10.374

+1.324s

33

12

5

Sebastian Vettel

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:10.413

+1.363s

28

13

7

Kimi Räikkönen

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:10.443

+1.393s

31

14

99

Antonio Giovinazzi

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:10.587

+1.537s

31

15

4

Lando Norris

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:10.610

+1.560s

27

16

47

Mick Schumacher

HAAS FERRARI

1:10.885

+1.835s

27

17

6

Nicholas Latifi

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:10.902

+1.852s

23

18

63

George Russell

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:10.938

+1.888s

24

19

3

Daniel Ricciardo

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:10.990

+1.940s

25

20

9

Nikita Mazepin

HAAS FERRARI

1:11.342

+2.292s

28

Edited by Ashish Yadav
