BREAKING: AlphaTauri announces Pierre Gasly's replacement for 2023 F1 season

AlphaTauri has announced Nyck de Vries as their driver for 2023 as a replacement for Pierre Gasly, who has been confirmed for Alpine. The two teams announced their drivers for the following season simultaneously ahead of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP qualifying.

Speaking in a press release, the Dutch driver said:

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023 and I want to thank both Red Bull and the team for giving me the opportunity to drive in F1. After Formula 2, I took a slightly different path with motorsport, but F1 has always been my dream and I’m grateful to be able to fulfil it. I’ve had a lot of chances to experience the 2022 car this year and I think that has put me in a great position for the upcoming season, I hope this has helped to prepare me for what is to come. Having spent most of my teenage years in Italy for karting, I’ve always felt at home there, so for me it’s great to be joining an Italian team, that already has a real family feel, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and to start to build our relationship before the next season.”

Replacing Pierre Gasly, who has raced with the team since 2018, the Dutch driver will race alongside Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda. De Vries’ performance in Monza in his debut F1 outing while replacing Alex Albon at Williams made him the front-runner for the seat. The Dutchman earned his first points with the back marker team in his very first outing. A former F2 champion like the outgoing Frenchman, the Formula E driver has finally got his long-awaited F1 opportunity.

Esteban Ocon welcomes Pierre Gasly to Alpine as team completes its all-French line-up for 2023 F1 season

Esteban Ocon welcomed his soon-to-be teammate and old racing rival Pierre Gasly to the Alpine team for the 2023 F1 season. The two Frenchmen, who have been known to dislike each other since their karting years, will now be paired alongside each other for the first time in their F1 careers.

Earlier, Ocon was vocal about stating his personal preference as a teammate to Mick Schumacher, but Alpine were clear they were looking forward to the AlphaTauri driver as part of their lineup.

Welcoming the AlphaTauri driver in a social media post, Ocon wrote:

“We were just two little kids from Normandy with an impossible dream. And now we will be team-mates in Formula 1. Welcome to the Alpine family Pierrot, let’s make our team and our country proud.”

The two Frenchman will complete an all-French line-up for the first time in the history of the Alpine team. Pierre Gasly will now officially be out of the Red Bull camp where he has been since entering the sport in 2018.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes