Breaking: Alpine announces its 2024 F1 car launch date

The Alpine F1 team have announced the date for its 2024 challenger. The French team will unveil the A524 with their WEC car in an event termed the 'Motorsport Season Launch'.

On February 7th, the Endstone-based team will launch both their cars competing in the F1 and WEC series. Last year, the team unveiled two separate liveries which they used in the early part of the season.

Alpine hopes to have a more stable campaign in 2024 both operationally and on the track. The team underwent an administrative revamp in the middle of the season owing to their inconsistent results before the mid-season break.

With the A524, the French team would hope to become more competitive and make a comeback in the top 5 of the Constructor's Championship after finishing P6 in the previous season.

Red Bull team boss praises former Alpine technical director

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised former Alpine technical director Alan Permane for his vast knowledge and expertise in the sport.

The Brit stated that he was unsure of the context that led to Permane's firing from the French team but confident that the former technical director would make a return to the sport soon. Horner said (via Motorsport.com):

"Alan Permane is one of the rocks of F1. He is one of the longest-standing senior engineers in the sport, and certainly someone with a lot of knowledge. I don't know about the ins and outs of the management reshuffle there, but there are a lot of very respectable people in there. And definitely, you shouldn't discount anyone of that seniority.”

He added:

“He has also been a steady hand during periods of that team going into administration, and out of administration, and into different ownership and so on. He's very much been a constant there during that period. I think that earns respect and recognition, and I'm sure he's a guy, like Otmar, that won't find themselves out of work. It won't be the last you've seen of them in the pitlane, no doubt about that.”

There have been several reports linking Alan Permane to a job at Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri in the 2024 season. The Faenza-based outfit will have a new look leadership and a possible change in name heading into the current season.

They would certainly benefit from Permane's 34-year experience in the sport and could be a catalyst to take the team this season.