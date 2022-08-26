BREAKING: Audi to re-enter F1 grid from 2026 season

German automotive giant Audi is set to re-enter F1 in the 2026 season. The company will join the grid as a power unit supplier, capitalizing on the new engine regulations that will be implemented in 2026.

Audi will join the sport after the new power unit regulations are in place, which have been explicitly designed to make the sport more attractive for new entrants. The 2026 power units will still have the current V6 internal combustion engines, but will feature increased electrical power and run on 100 percent sustainable fuels.

As part of the Volkswagen Group, Audi wants to support F1 in making racing more sustainable. The sport plans on being Net Zero Carbon by 2030. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said of the new partnership:

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator. This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.”

Audi set to take over 75% stake in Alfa Romeo F1 - Reports

According to Motorsport-Total, Audi are set to take over 75% of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team.

The report states that Sauber was approached by Andretti at the end of last season as well. However, they rejected an offer of €350 million, as the brand was not considered substantial enough. There were even concerns over what would happen to the employees and the company after the sale.

According to the aforementioned report, a deal might be on the table to take 75% ownership in the Sauber team. The report says:

"With Audi, Sauber is getting a strong partner who, according to information from 'Motorsport-Total.com', is willing to pay more than Andretti for fewer shares (Rausing is to remain on board as a minority owner). With the promise to further develop Sauber as a works team - very similar to the Sauber-BMW constellation between 2006 and 2009."

However, there is still no official confirmation of the above as neither party has made any public statements about their future in the sport. Audi will feature in the sport as a power unit supplier starting in 2026, but its future partnerships are still currently speculative.

