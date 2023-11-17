Breaking: Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz reportedly won't take part in 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP FP2

It has recently been reported that Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon will not be able to take part in the second practice session of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

The first ever practice session around the Vegas track did not last for long. Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was hit by a dislodged drain hole cover on the track that did massive damage to the car's engine, battery and monocoque.

On further inspections, some damage to Esteban Ocon's car was also found because he ran his car on top of the cover and parts of broken asphalt on his slow inlap. Hence, there are reports that both drivers might not be able to take part in the second practice session.

Though these are only rumored reports, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur himself feels Carlos Sainz won't be able to take part in the second practice session.

"We damaged completely the monocoque, the engine, the battery. I think it’s just unacceptable. It cost us a fortune. We f*cked up the session for Carlos. We won’t be part of FP2 for sure," Vasseur said.

On the other hand, there have been recent updates about Esteban Ocon's car and how Alpine has managed to fit a spare chassis in it for the second practice session. However, the question looms as to whether the practice session itself will commence or not.

Ferrari has 'better opportunities' around Las Vegas GP circuit, feels Carlos Sainz

Before the start of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Carlos Sainz was quite hopeful for Ferrari. He claimed that his team can have better opportunities around the new circuit mainly because it's characteristics match Monza and Singapore tracks, where Ferrari were quick.

“[I have] better hope than recently mainly because the track looks probably a bit more suited to us than recent tracks,” he told the media, including Sportskeeda.

The Spaniard added that the Ferrari car should be very quick in most parts of the track.

“Long straights like in Monza, tight corners, like in Monza or Singapore. Maybe there's the combination of Turn 1 and 2 where we will not be very quick. But then the rest of the track I think our car should be better suited than recent events. And hopefully, that gives us a better opportunity.”

Unfortunately, after the severe incident in FP1, Sainz's weekend may turn out tougher than he had hoped.