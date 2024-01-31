Breaking: F1 rejects Andretti's bid to enter the sport in 2025

In news just in, F1 has officially rejected Andretti's bid to enter the Formula 1 grid in the 2025 season.

The shocking news comes after the organisation's bid to enter the grid as it's 11th team in the 2025 season was accepted by the FIA in October last year. Out of the five contenders that advanced to the second phase of selection, the FIA had singled out Andretti as the sole applicant moving forward.

However, the organisation's hopes of joining the F1 grid have now been abruptly shattered. After reports of a potential roadblock to Andretti's operations arose recently, speculations about a lack of unanimous support from the other F1 teams also came to light.

Confirming these speculations, Formula 1 has released an official statement, rejecting Andretti's bid. Detailing the reasoning behind the move, the statement read:

"Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the Championship. The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the Applicant would be a competitive participant."

It added:

"While the Andretti name carries some recognition for F1 fans, our research indicates that F1 would bring value to the Andretti brand rather than the other way around."

The statement also focused on the potential significant costs and the adverse impact on other competitors if Andretti were to enter the Formula 1 grid.

"The addition of an 11th team would place an operational burden on race promoters, would subject some of them to significant costs, and would reduce the technical, operational and commercial spaces of the other competitors," the statement added.

What is the future of Andretti in F1?

With the unexpected rejection, a shadow of uncertainty now looms over the future prospects of Andretti's Formula 1 aspirations.

However, all hope is not lost for the team, as the official statement hinted at a potential entry in 2028. The statement explained that certain conditions must be met:

"We would look differently on an application for the entry of a team into the 2028 Championship with a GM power unit, either as a GM works team or as a GM customer team designing all allowable components in-house."

"In this case there would be additional factors to consider in respect of the value that the Applicant would bring to the Championship, in particular in respect of bringing a prestigious new OEM to the sport as a PU supplier."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Andretti's Formula 1 operations.