BREAKING: Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin F1 from 2023

Fernando Alonso will be moving to Aston Martin F1 as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel. Yes, you heard it right! Fernando Alonso has signed a multi-year contract with the British team, which means the driver will be moving from Alpine to Aston Martin at the end of the season. In a press release on the team's website, the report stated:

“The whole company is very excited to bring Fernando’s incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team. The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organization that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team.’’

Speaking about his move from Alpine to Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso said:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence [Stroll] and Lance [Stroll] for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.’’

The two-time world champion further said:

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.’’

The move comes as a shock to everyone as according to rumors, Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg were the drivers that were in contention to get a seat as Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

Fernando Alonso is currently driving for Alpine, a team that is improving and is fighting for P4 in the championship against McLaren this season. The Spaniard's contract was up for renewal at Alpine and with the kind of form that he has shown so far this season, there wasn't any speculation around the Spaniard not getting an extension. However, it seems that the team might have had other plans.

Fernando Alonso's move opens the door for Oscar Piastri at Alpine

While the move might be shocking on many levels for the Spaniard, what it has also done is it has opened the doors for Oscar Piastri's entry into F1. The young Australian is touted by many as being the real deal. He has won both the F2 and F3 championships on the way to F1 and is currently an Alpine reserve driver.

With Alonso out of the way, it gives Oscar Piastri the opportunity to make his debut with Alpine, a team that has been making its resurgence this season.

