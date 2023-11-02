BREAKING: Final F1 race Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at risk of getting cancelled after tensions in the Middle East

The final F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi is at risk of getting cancelled given tensions in the Middle East.

Formula One is back in Interlagos for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. With only three more races to go, the grand finale at Yas Marina is at a high risk of getting cancelled.

Due to the current events happening in the Middle East, the FIA and Liberty Media are concerned about the safety of the upcoming final race. Formula One's management is currently reviewing and assessing the situation, monitoring the developments and assessing safety circumstances. However, for any decision to be taken, the organizers must give approval.

The teams have been informed about the ongoing discussions since last weekend. As a result, a decision will be taken soon because teams must be informed in advance due to logistic reasons.

If cancelled, this would be the second race in the 2023 season to be cancelled since Imola, which was cancelled due to heavy rains and floods.

A possible cancellation means the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the grand finale to the 2023 season.

Weekend Schedule for the 2023 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

F1 is back in Interlagos for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Last time in Brazil, Mercedes took a double podium and George Russell clinched his maiden win.

Sprint Weekend Schedule | All times are in Indian Standard Time

Friday | 03.11.23

FP1 | 8:00 pm-9:00 pm

Qualifying | 11:30 pm-12:30 am

Saturday | 04.11.23

Sprint Shootout | 7:30 pm- 8:14 pm

Sunday | 05.11.23

Sprint Race | 12:00 am- 1:00am

Sao Paulo Grand Prix | 10:30 pm