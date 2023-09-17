Breaking: Lance Stroll to sit out of the 2023 F1 Singapore GP citing after-effect from the crash in qualifying

Aston Martin F1 recently announced that Lance Stroll will not take part in the main race at the F1 Singapore GP on Sunday, September 17, following a crash in Q1 on Saturday.

The Canadian driver was taken to the medical centre after his huge crash in the dying moments of the Q1 session, which saw his AMR03 split in half from the impact of going into the wall. Stroll was pushing hard to get into the Q2 session but suffered a massive oversteer in the final corner, which sent him into the barriers.

As per F1.com, Aston Martin in their official statement informed that Lance Stroll was not feeling race fit. The statement read:

“Following Lance’s crash in qualifying during the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and Aston Martin have jointly agreed that he will not participate in the Singapore Grand Prix this evening. The team faces a huge job repairing the car today and understandably Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.”

Aston Martin team boss hopes for Lance Stroll's speedy recovery

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack stated that he wished Lance Stroll a speedy recovery and was hopeful that the Canadian will race in Japan next weekend.

The German said:

"The whole team is relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash."

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”

After his crash on Saturday, Lance Stroll claimed that he was 'okay' but 'frustrated' with the crash and added:

"I’m okay. I’m frustrated as we have a big job – in the garage and on the race track – ahead of us. I was struggling for grip throughout the qualifying session. When I saw my lap wasn’t improving, I pushed really hard in the last corner to try and make up that extra time, and that’s when it went wrong."

It is a huge loss for the Aston Martin team as they will miss out on maximizing the weekend and also in their fight for P2 in the championship. They will now hope for a good haul of points from Fernando Alonso to salvage the weekend.