BREAKING: Max Verstappen set to be investigated after qualifying for potential impeding

Max Verstappen will be investigated after the Singapore GP qualifying session for potentially impeding in the pitlane when the session started.

The Singapore GP weekend seems to be going rather tough for the F1 championship leader as the stewards have now revealed that they will be investigating a possible impeding after the end of the session.

Apparently, even after the pitlane light had turned green, signalling the drivers to go out and set their laps, Verstappen parked his car there, not moving, letting other cars go first. This blocked both Mercedes and other cars, and is against the regulations.

Max Verstappen was only ninth fastest, four-tenths down from the fastest lap in Q1. This is partially because Lance Stroll had a scary shunt on his final flying lap, and the session was red-flagged. It was during this period, when his possible impeding was revealed by the stewards.

Troubles for Max Verstappen at Singapore this weekend?

The double world champion has been dominating this entire season, winning all but two races so far, and it has been next to impossible to defeat him. Carlos Sainz has been the only non-Red Bull driver to lead the most laps this season, and the number of laps is only 14.

As fast and dominating as Max Verstappen has been, the Singapore GP weekend has been looking rather difficult for him with the RB19. He was not at the top of the practice sessions, and kept complaining about the car and its control.

He, and his teammate Sergio Perez, kept pointing out issues with the rear end of the car which was making it hard to turn into corners, especially for the latter. Verstappen also mentioned after Friday that the Ferraris are fast and that Red Bull is 'worse than expected,' on this track. During the third practice session, the Dutchman complained of the car's upshifts, and came into qualifying with the issue.

If Verstappen is found guilty of impeding, it would not make this weekend for him any better than it is going, and it could be tough for him during the race.