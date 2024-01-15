Breaking: Mercedes announces its 2024 F1 car launch date

Mercedes has recently announced that the 2024 F1 car launch date will be on February 14, 2024.

As the new season approaches, all the teams are gradually working towards their cars and preparing for a car launch to showcase what they have been working on for the past year. The Silver Arrows have also joined the car launch party and announced when they will reveal their machine.

In a recent post on all their official social media platforms, Mercedes shared that they would reveal the W15 car on February 14, 2024 by posting an image that simply stated the aforementioned date and what seems to be a partial silhouette of the car itself.

The car reveal show will take place live from Silverstone and will be broadcasted on every social media platform, including their official accounts. The best place to watch the entire car launch show will be on their official YouTube channel or on their website.

The Silver Arrows ended the 2023 F1 season in second place as a constructor, scoring 409 points. The outfit have not won a single race since 2021, something they will most definitely try to change in 2024.

Team principal Toto Wolff and star driver Lewis Hamilton will be looking to bounce back and challenging Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the title once again.

Toto Wolff on developing a completely new Mercedes car for 2024

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently spoke about how his team is changing almost every single aspect of the car to find performance. Wolff was quoted as saying by Formu1a.uno:

"A different chassis, different aerodynamics, different characteristics, different suspension. Everything that we can change, we [will] change."

According to Wolff, the simulator results for the W15 have been positive, althought he is still being cautious. He admited that the Silver Arrows needed a massive step in the right direction to be able to fight for the 2024 F1 world championship.

"So far, the results in the virtual world [the simulator] are positive. But we need to be careful in terms of managing our expectations. We need such a [big] step to catch up to the fight for a Championship."

Red Bull, who are currently defending world champions, scored more than double the points earned by Mercedes in the 2023 season.