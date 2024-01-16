Breaking: Red Bull announces its 2024 F1 car launch date

Reigning world champion Red Bull has finally announced when it will be launching its 2024 F1 car. Red Bull will head into next season as an extremely dominant defending world champion, as it obliterated every team in 2023. Hence, many in the F1 community will be eagerly waiting to see how the Austrian-British team has developed its new machine.

A few hours ago, Red Bull posted a short graphic on its official social media platforms that revealed the date. The RB20 will launch on February 15, 2024.

Red Bull has not revealed where the car launch will take place and only stated that it can be viewed on 'The Paddock', which is a fan section on its official website where users can create their accounts and join the fun.

For several years now, Red Bull has not changed its car's livery drastically, since it is quite iconic at this point. Furthermore, almost every team only launches its livery and presents new sponsors on a show car rather than whipping out its actual chassis. This is mainly to keep the actual machine hidden from rivals until the first pre-season session.

Only time will tell how the defending world champion will reveal its 2024 machine next month.

Red Bull already shifting its focus on their 2025 F1 car

Red Bull's head of performance engineering, Ben Waterhouse, recently claimed that the team was able to pinpoint a few limitations in 2023's RB19, despite it being one of the most dominant cars in the history of the sport.

"We are aware that the RB19 had considerable limitations. If we think back to Singapore, weaknesses have certainly emerged. There are areas we want to improve, be it performance at high or low speeds. At the same time, [the machine] had clear strong points, which we want to enhance while at the same time trying to address its critical issues," Waterhouse told Racecar Engineering.

He also stated that the team has been working on the RB20 for about six months, and some departments have already shifted their focus to the RB21, which will race in the 2025 F1 season.

"The RB20 is a car that is at least six months old and we are already starting to move our attention on the RB21, even if the season has not yet started," he added.

Since Red Bull's RB19 was so dominant, the team started working on RB20 way earlier than any other team. Hence, it also gives the world champions a massive headstart on the RB21.