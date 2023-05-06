F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently spoke about the new sprint race format the sport tried in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

Domenicali stated that the fans and promoters of the sport were quite happy with the sprint weekend. He also said that the new format was a success.

While speaking to Wall Street analysts, Domenicali explained:

“Actually, the result of the first one of this year has been very encouraging. And every one of our partners, promoters, media partners, and also teams is very positive about that.

"Of course, there is something that we want to take as a lesson learned, to see at the end of summer, if there is something that we can learn to do even something better. But in general terms, the first weekend of the sprint format has been great."

He continued:

"As always, when you want to do something different in a very standardized ecosystem, the reaction of the traditional fans is the one that needs to be awaited for longer term. But normally with the new fans we've seen a very, very positive reaction. Promoters were pushing for that.”

However, fans completely denied these statements and put forward their views on Twitter. Several F1 fans hopped on the microblogging site and reacted negatively to Domenicali's comments.

They discussed how Domenicali does not know what the fans actually thought of the sprint weekend. Some of them expressed how the sport should bring back former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone.

Here are some of the reactions:

Falcon @goatstanppen @RedBullUpdates I speak for everyone when I say bring back Bernie Ecclestone @RedBullUpdates I speak for everyone when I say bring back Bernie Ecclestone

Axsja @Axsja_ @RedBullUpdates Get out of my Sport fraud @RedBullUpdates Get out of my Sport fraud

ADAM @Adam30__ @RedBullUpdates He means the money/viewing figures are positive, not what people actually think @RedBullUpdates He means the money/viewing figures are positive, not what people actually think

Karel. W @F1Karel_W @RedBullUpdates What fans? I have only heard your people and your propaganda people on f1 tv say its positive @RedBullUpdates What fans? I have only heard your people and your propaganda people on f1 tv say its positive

The Azerbaijan GP was labeled boring and cumbersome by several fans around the world. Although everyone expected it to be full of thrills, it was rather underwhelming.

Furthermore, thousands of fans discussed on multiple social media platforms that they did not particularly like the new sprint format. Hence, Domenicali's comments enraged them even more.

F1 CEO planning to fill one-third of the race calendar with sprint races

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently discussed how one-third of the race calendar could be filled with sprint race formats. He also stated that he does not want each race to have a sprint section in it, just to increase the novelty of the format.

While speaking to Wall Street analysts, Domenicali said:

“We want to keep a limited number of maybe one-third of the calendar in number, and create something special with regard to the competition that we can give a sporting value with trophies and of course, commercial opportunity to these things. I think that's the right way to go."

For example, if there are 24 races in a season, at least eight of them will feature the sprint shootout and races. It is safe to say that sprint races are here to stay and will increase in even more Grand Prix events.

