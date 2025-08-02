"Bring back Christian Horner": Fans react to Max Verstappen's dire prediction about his 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has claimed that he does not expect to win another race in the remainder of the 2025 F1 season amid a poor qualifying performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix that leaves him starting the race from P8. Fans on X have reacted to this statement by the reigning world champion, sharing their mixed reactions.

Ad

An article by De Telegraaf was published after the qualifying session on Saturday, in which Verstappen predicted that he does not expect to win any more races in the remainder of the 2025 F1 season.

"No, not the way I look at it now. I can't make more of it, that seems clear to me at the moment," said Verstappen when asked if he will win a race this season under normal circumstances.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X reacted to this statement by the Dutchman, with many of them sharing a similarly defeated outlook for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"Bring back Horner," said one fan.

A R @dwatch2000 LINK Bring back Horner.

Ad

"That's the honest truth , nothing can be done about it," said another user.

𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐥𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐫 @Pavlo__Escobar LINK Thats the honest truth , nothing can be done about it

Ad

"It is what it is put full focus into 2026," said another fan.

Harry_thfc 🏴‍☠️⚽️🏎️🏈 @Harry_Thfc31 LINK It is what it is put full focus into 2026

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"THEN WHY DID YOU STAY? ffs," asked one fan.

ᛄ @mxlindstrom LINK THEN WHY DID YOU STAY? ffs

Ad

"This is Ferrari level depression. How do you agree to stay with this team," questioned another user.

友 @Radityo_utomo LINK This is Ferrari level depression. How do you agree to stay with this team

Ad

"I need to start getting used to seeing 33 in a red bull car again," wrote another fan.

JMP @so_Jmp LINK i need to start getting used to seeing 33 in a red bull car again

Ad

Max Verstappen and Red Bull showcased struggles throughout the Hungarian GP weekend, beginning from Friday. Yuki Tsunoda was also complaining about the grip issues in the RB21, similarly to Verstappen. The Japanese driver ended up being knocked out in Q1 during qualifying, while being only a tenth behind his teammate in the session.

Max Verstappen explains reason behind his struggles at the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen's Red Bull after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen explained that the biggest problem in his Red Bull challenger has been the grip rather than the balance of the car. The characteristics of the Hungarian GP's venue, the Hungaroring, are simply highlighting RB21's shortcomings.

Ad

Speaking to the aforementioned source about his struggles in the Hungarian capital this weekend, Verstappen explained the problems he is encountering.

"It's not going well all weekend. Sometimes the car's balance isn't even that bad, but I have zero grip. Then you can't attack corners, you can't put on the gas, and you're just sliding around," said Verstappen.

"So I don't expect things to suddenly improve significantly in the race. It's a fundamental problem. We tried a lot of things this weekend, but nothing worked," he added.

Verstappen also explained that the Red Bull team does understand where this "fundamental problem" stems from. The 4x world champion also added that the problems don't hurt him as much as he is not in contention for race wins or the world championship anymore this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More