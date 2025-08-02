"Bring back Christian Horner": Fans react to Max Verstappen's dire prediction about his 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has claimed that he does not expect to win another race in the remainder of the 2025 F1 season amid a poor qualifying performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix that leaves him starting the race from P8. Fans on X have reacted to this statement by the reigning world champion, sharing their mixed reactions.
An article by De Telegraaf was published after the qualifying session on Saturday, in which Verstappen predicted that he does not expect to win any more races in the remainder of the 2025 F1 season.
"No, not the way I look at it now. I can't make more of it, that seems clear to me at the moment," said Verstappen when asked if he will win a race this season under normal circumstances.
Fans on X reacted to this statement by the Dutchman, with many of them sharing a similarly defeated outlook for the remainder of the 2025 season.
"Bring back Horner," said one fan.
"That's the honest truth , nothing can be done about it," said another user.
"It is what it is put full focus into 2026," said another fan.
Here are some more reactions:
"THEN WHY DID YOU STAY? ffs," asked one fan.
"This is Ferrari level depression. How do you agree to stay with this team," questioned another user.
"I need to start getting used to seeing 33 in a red bull car again," wrote another fan.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull showcased struggles throughout the Hungarian GP weekend, beginning from Friday. Yuki Tsunoda was also complaining about the grip issues in the RB21, similarly to Verstappen. The Japanese driver ended up being knocked out in Q1 during qualifying, while being only a tenth behind his teammate in the session.
Max Verstappen explains reason behind his struggles at the Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen explained that the biggest problem in his Red Bull challenger has been the grip rather than the balance of the car. The characteristics of the Hungarian GP's venue, the Hungaroring, are simply highlighting RB21's shortcomings.
Speaking to the aforementioned source about his struggles in the Hungarian capital this weekend, Verstappen explained the problems he is encountering.
"It's not going well all weekend. Sometimes the car's balance isn't even that bad, but I have zero grip. Then you can't attack corners, you can't put on the gas, and you're just sliding around," said Verstappen.
"So I don't expect things to suddenly improve significantly in the race. It's a fundamental problem. We tried a lot of things this weekend, but nothing worked," he added.
Verstappen also explained that the Red Bull team does understand where this "fundamental problem" stems from. The 4x world champion also added that the problems don't hurt him as much as he is not in contention for race wins or the world championship anymore this year.