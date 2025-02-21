"Bring back those Grid Girls while you are at it": Fans react to the FIA president's suggestion of bringing V10 engines back to F1

F1 fans were left surprised after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggested that they might bring back the noise of the V10 engines to the sport. The sport's governing body has been criticized recently for their new sporting regulations ahead of the 2025 season which could potentially ban drivers for misconduct.

Ben Sulayem, who took over the president's role from Jean Todt at the beginning of the 2022 season, has had a controversial time with his leadership approach and comments in the media regarding his regime. The 63-year-old has faced the ire of the drivers, teams and fans alike for his working style and lack of accountability for FIA's handling of some issues.

However, speaking with Motorsport.com, the Emirati spoke about the possibility of bringing the noise of the V10 engines back to the sport in the new engine regulations with sustainable fuels. He said:

"We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the teams and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the FIA president's remarks on X, with one fan claiming:

"Absof**kinglutely. Climate scam ruined F1. Bring back those Grid Girls while you are at it."

"The first time I’ve agreed with anything to come out of his mouth."

"Bring back the V10s, swearing, and pit girls. Then we will once again have a proper sport," mentioned another.

"This has to be fake. MBS doesn't make good decisions," said a fan.

"The first sensible thing that man has said since becoming FIA president," wrote another.

"Bros just tired of being booed," claimed another.

Max Verstappen gives his take on FIA's misconduct bans for swearing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said he does not believe that it was necessary to implement such harsh financial penalties for drivers in order to stop them from swearing.

Speaking with the media, the four-time F1 world champion reflected on the misconduct bans and financial penalties. He said (via PlanetF1):

“Yeah, yeah, I mean, it’s a lot of money. Honestly, from my side, I think it’s not necessary to be like that with the rules, I think you need to use a bit of common sense.

“Besides that, I prefer that we actually focus on other topics to try and improve safety, try and improve the overall performance of Formula 1 cars, instead of actually having to focus on all these kinds of things – it’s a bit unnecessary.”

The 27-year-old had previously gotten into trouble for swearing during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix with the FIA and was given a fine along with one day of community service as punishment.

