"British crybaby hooligans don't deserve the time of day" - Fans react to Max Verstappen rejecting going to England for any F1 promotional event

Max Verstappen, four-time F1 champion, was booed relentlessly during FIA's F175 event held in London, UK. His dad, Jos Verstappen, has claimed that Max won't be attending any similar event in the future, and fans shared their reactions to the statement.

To celebrate F1's 75th anniversary, FIA hosted a grand event, 'F175,' on Feb. 18, 2025. The event was hosted at O2 Arena in London with all 10 teams and 20 drivers marking their presence.

However, reigning world champion Verstappen didn't seem to have a great time. As Red Bull walked on the podium with their RB21, the crowd booed the Dutchman relentlessly.

In the aftermath of the hostile reception, Max's dad, Jos Verstappen, has said that his son won't be attending any event in the future, especially if the venue is in the United Kingdom.

Jos Verstappen added that Max was miffed with the hostile treatment from the British crowd (via GP Blog):

"No, Max has no appetite for that, to be booed like that in front of 25,000 people. He also says, 'If this is in England next year, they definitely won't see me'".

Meanwhile, fans had mixed opinions on Jos' statement.

"Good on him! Why the f**k would you tolerate being treated like that at an event that's not even a competition? The dude is literally just sitting there. British crybaby hooligans don't deserve the time of day," a fan said.

"I don’t get the booing him; he’s hilarious & an all-timer in the sport. Boo the FIA, yes, but Max is a laugh," a fan also commented.

"He is Schumacher in 2004; he is going to get booed no matter what," a user drew a comparison.

A fan also had a different opinion on Verstappen's stand.

"I thought bro didn't care about what other people say or think; the nonchalant gimmick didn't last that long 🤣," a fan opined.

"Man wouldn't survive as a footballer in this country then, would he?" a user also said.

"I am English, sadly, and I understand booing Horner but not Max, man," another comment said.

FIA miffed with booing towards Christian Horner, Max Verstappen

The F175 event has landed in controversy as Red Bull fans have expressed dissent over team principal Christian Horner and four-time world champion Max Verstappen getting booed by the crowd in London.

According to Planet F1, FIA has raised the issue and is equally unhappy with the events that unfolded. Horner, a British citizen and CBE in the Royal Empire was booed when he arrived at the stage.

Verstappen was also booed when he walked on the podium along with new teammate Liam Lawson to unveil the livery of the 2025 season challenger, RB21. After this incident, the reigning world champion avoided media interaction for the rest of the evening.

