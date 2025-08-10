British people have a warped perception of Max Verstappen claims Chris Harris post viral collaboration

British TV Personality Chris Harris praised Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for his relaxed and nice off-track demeanor, contrary to British fans' perception. The Dutch driver has already cemented his name in the history books and will go down as arguably one of the greatest drivers in F1.

Over his decade-long career, the 27-year-old has amassed a lot of admirers across the globe for his on-track capabilities and has legions of loyal fans to flock to watch him race at the track.

Despite his unquestionable skill on the track, the four-time F1 world champion is not as loved in the United Kingdom as in other places, with many linking his on-track attitude to his off-track persona.

During their viral over 30-minute-long conversation for Ford, the pair spoke about the details of Verstappen's approach to racing and leaned into his unique racing style, which has enamored F1 since the Dutch driver joined the sport.

While appearing on the Chris Harris on Cars podcast, the former Top Gear host was bowled over by Max Verstappen's easygoing off-track personality during his recent viral collaboration, saying:

"The thing you need to know about Max Verstappen is that most people in the UK have got him wrong. Frankly, he's one of us. He's a very, very uncomplicated man who happens to have been born with a set of skills to drive a racing car in a manner that none of us can really understand."

"And even more bizarrely, he's actually aware of his talent, and he's able to express what he's doing. I have to say he was just super relaxed. He was a total joy to work with. He was everything people had told me he would be." (22:50)

Max Verstappen has always been no-nonsense and straightforward in his answers to the media, which sometimes have come across as harsh and given him a bad reputation.

British TV personality sympathizes with Max Verstappen amidst criticism from British fans

British TV Personality Chris Harris stated that he would have been "protective" towards Max Verstappen had the latter been his son, given the early entry into F with a lack of experience in the single-seaters.

The 50-year-old spoke on the podcast about the British people's "disappointing" opinion on the Dutchman:

"I just imagined if that was my boy, how protective I would have been towards him. Jos comes in for a lot of s**t, but he basically sent his kid into the viper nest at an age when most of us wouldn't trust them to go for one night out on the piss in their local town. And look what he's achieved. I think it's remarkable."

"I hope that this disappointing UK view of Max changes a bit because you know what? What he does behind the wheel - he's a ruthless winner. He's there to win. But that doesn't mean he's a bad human being." (25:20)

Max Verstappen is often praised by fellow F1 drivers and personnel alike for his open and responsive nature as he actively helps the young drivers navigate the sport.

