British tabloids target Christian Horner’s wife Geri Halliwell after alleged evidence leak despite passing Red Bull investigation

British tabloids were unrelenting whilst targeting Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his wife, former 'Spice Girl' Geri Halliwell, after the former's chats with a woman got leaked to the press.

The Briton was being investigated by external investigators when a female employee of Red Bull made allegations of 'inappropriate' behavior against him at the beginning of February.

After a month-long investigation into the matter, Christian Horner was recently cleared of all the charges by the energy drink company board. However, there were some alleged leaked messages and photos circulating on social media on Thursday (February 29).

British tabloids began targeting Geri Halliwell and published some unsavory details present in the messages.

The Red Bull team principal, on his part, refused to comment on the alleged leaked messages and said in his statement:

"I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister, and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

It remains to be seen if the alleged evidence leaked to the media is fake and colluded or real.

Red Bull board clears Christian Horner after a month-long investigation

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, the Red Bull board released a statement on Wednesday (February 28), clearing Christian Horner in his investigation.

In their statement, the energy drink company said:

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. We are confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous, and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned."

Whilst speaking with Craig Slater from Sky Sports, Christian Horner spoke about the investigation, saying:

"I'm just pleased that the process is over. Obviously, I can't comment about it, but we are here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

It will be fascinating to see if there will be any further developments in this matter in the coming days.