"Bro was doing donuts mid race and still won" : Fans react to Max Verstappen spinning mid-race and still winning 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

F1 fans were left speechless after Max Verstappen won the 2022 Hungarian GP despite spinning during the race.

The Red Bull driver started the race from P10 and it looked like he would be a podium contender at best. He would have to tackle several fast cars like the Ferraris, Mercedes and his teammate Sergio Perez to make his way through the grid.

But Max Verstappen himself was surprised and he stated in the post-race interview that it was crazy that he won the race despite doing a 360. Max Verstappen said, as per Eurosport:

"I was at first hoping that I could get close to a podium. Very tricky conditions out there but we had a really good strategy. We were really reactive and always pitting at the right time. I thought we had some good out laps, and at the end – even with the 360 – we won the race. It was a crazy race and I’m of course, very happy that we won it."

F1 recently shared the video of Verstappen's triumph last season in Budapest, which left the fans on social media shocked, with one fan claiming that the Dutch driver was doing donuts mid-race, saying:

"Bro was doing donuts mid-race and still won."

Sebastian Vettel defends Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport

Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel stated that we have to give credit to Max Verstappen for his dominance in the sport.

Vettel said, as per Crash.net:

“You have to give him credit, he is performing fantastic. He is incredibly talented and makes no mistakes. As soon as you drive at the front because you are doing well, people are quick to say that it is boring and that you win 'easily.' But there is much more at play than just lap times."

Vettel continued:

"I'm sure Lewis Hamilton never had it easy during his dominant years, just as, for example, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and myself never had it easy."

"It is an incredible achievement to conceive and build a car that can beat the competition in every race weekend. The fact that Red Bull does well every weekend is due to perfection, consistency and the qualities of the team.

Hopefully, Max Verstappen can continue to dominate the sport and create a legacy that puts him in the same league as some of the greats of F1.