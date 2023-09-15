"Bro exposed Toto's media obsession": Fans in splits after Max Verstappen's comment that Toto Wolff sounds like he works for Red Bull 

F1 fans were left reeling after Max Verstappen clapped back at Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff for saying that Verstappen's records are only relevant for Wikipedia.

The Austrian caught the ire of fans after he remarked that the Dutch driver's record of ten successive race wins was "irrelevant" and only for "Wikipedia". His comments did not sit well with anyone associated with the sport.

In the pre-race press conference ahead of the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, Max Verstappen pointed out that Wolff's comments may have been a result of Mercedes' poor showing at the Italian GP. He said (via FIA):

"I'm not disappointed in that. But they had a pretty sh*t race, so probably he was still pissed off with their performance. He almost sounds like he’s an employee of our team sometimes. But no, luckily not. I think it's just important that you focus on your own team. That's what we do as well."

"That's what we did in the past as well, when we were behind them and when they were dominating, and I think you should be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we've done in the past because it worked also as a kind of inspiration," he said.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one claiming that the two-time world champion exposed Wolff's obsession with the Austrian team.

"Bro exposed Toto's media obsession with Red Bull," they wrote.

Max Verstappen on the efficiency of RB19 in 2023 season

The reigning world champion recently said that the RB19 has generally been very good on all circuits. The team has been able to win races in both low and high downforce configurations until now and there are no weaknesses in their cars.

Max Verstappen said:

"It's not one area, I think, it's just very good in basically all the areas. I think I've said this before; when people ask you what is your driving style, of course, maybe naturally you have a driving style, like what you like more than others, but it's also about adapting. If you keep forcing your way of driving in a car which you don't like, it's not going to work, so you have to adapt."

Heading into the Singapore GP, Red Bull have been cautious about their chances of winning the race at the iconic street circuit but it would be hard to bet against the team and Max Verstappen this weekend.