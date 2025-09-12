"Bro knows two drivers": Fans react to Max Verstappen's intriguing choice of drivers in key racing qualities

Fans reacted to Max Verstappen's interesting choice of drivers regarding their kep racing abilities as he resorted to choosing only two of the nineteen other drivers on the grid. He was asked to build an F1 driver by choosing different drivers on the grid (except for himself) that fit certain qualities.

Verstappen has dominated the grid in the recent past. He won four consecutive World Championships between 2021 and 2024 and continues to deliver strong results for Red Bull Racing on the grid. While he reflects all driving qualities excellently, he was recently asked to build a new driver, taking qualities from other drivers.

These abilities included overtaking, defense, race pace, etc. Interestingly enough, Verstappen split all the qualities amongst just two drivers on the current grid: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso. The latter is a two-time World Champion and a racing legend; meanwhile, Leclerc has proven his competitiveness multiple times on the grid and has an amazing qualifying pace.

Fans on social media agreed with Verstappen's opinion, claiming that Leclerc and Alonso are two of the best drivers on the grid apart from the Dutchman. Some comments also contained a touch of hilarity, like this user wrote:

кat @etozhekeita bro knows two drivers (his dad and his man)

Chè @shearknado @RBR_Daily Max knows wheel 🛞

Roman Huzar @huzaroman @RBR_Daily Leclerc gets pole. Alonso wins the war. Max just watches like Thanos picking Avengers

At the same time, however, some questioned the lack of other established drivers like Lewis Hamilton and emerging ones like Lando Norris.

Hiro the Onlooker @Hiro32531 @RBR_Daily Where is the 7 Times World Champion?

Lady Nimby @LadyNimby @RBR_Daily Absolutely devastating blow for lando

𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙂𝙚𝙢𝙨 🄲🄱🄶 @CryptoBeastGems @RBR_Daily The legend has spoken 🫡🔥

Verstappen continues to be one of the strongest drivers on the current Formula 1 grid. He dedicated himself to racing, practicing on his simulator even during non-race weekends, and participating in other racing series. However, there has been a major change in his personal life recently.

Max Verstappen looks forward to new perspective on life after becoming a father

Max Verstappen with his daughter Lily (Images from @maxverstappen1 on Instagram)

Max Verstappen has been dating Kelly Piquet for the past five years now. The couple is regularly spotted together on the grid as she celebrates her partner's success.

In December of 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy. This was set to be a new experience for Verstappen after their daughter, Lily, was born in May, prior to this season's Miami GP.

Since then, the Dutchman revealed that he has experienced a new perspective towards life. He mentioned that he enjoys being a dad, and the responsibilities make him feel that there is more to life than just racing.

"I always knew I wanted to have children, so having a daughter now is great. I enjoy it a lot. It probably also makes you a little more calm in life, more responsible, and makes you realize there's more to life than just Formula 1."

On the track, Max Verstappen is the only non-McLaren driver to have won three races this season. As the latter continue to dominate the grid, the Dutchman sits comfortably in third place in the World Championship.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More