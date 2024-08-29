"Bro not like me but you look good": When Cristiano Ronaldo commented on Lewis Hamilton's picture on social media

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo once threw a cheeky shade at Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on social media in 2021 after the latter posted a shirtless image of himself. The seven-time world champion is one of the most popular athletes around the world and is admired by many across the globe.

Through his success on the track, Hamilton has made a name for himself outside the world of F1, regularly interacting with other sporting greats and also people from the world of business and entertainment. Despite his busy schedule, Lewis Hamilton, who will be turning 40 next year, maintains a healthy lifestyle and regularly provides workout updates to his fans on social media.

On one such occasion, Hamilton shared a video of himself in his chiseled physique, which caught the attention of former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, a global icon in the world of soccer with five Ballon d'Or awards and five Champions League titles to his name.

The Portuguese wasted no time in pulling Lewis Hamilton's leg on the latter's shirtless picture and commented:

"Bro not like me but you look good," Ronaldo wrote.

The Mercedes driver, sharing Ronaldo's humor, replied:

"Hahaha...I'm working on it, bro," Hamilton responded.

Lewis Hamilton has regained some of his lost form in the past couple of races as he won two of the last four GPs. However, it was a tough weekend for him Zandvoort, where he failed to get out of the Q2 session in the qualifying.

Former F1 driver gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's qualifying woes

Former F1 driver David Coulthard said that he had no definite explanation for Hamilton's qualifying woes at the Dutch Grand Prix last Saturday, where he qualified in P12 but started the race in P14 after being demoted from impeding Sergio Perez.

Speaking with Channel 4, the former Red Bull driver said (via Crash.net):

“I wish I had an explanation. It feels like a changing of the guard. I know that will upset a lot of people because Lewis has still got brilliant success, I am sure, ahead of him," Coulthard said.

“Like a footballer who loses a yard, he is still useful to the team but not as useful as he used to be. What it’s maybe turning out to be… the natural transition for Lewis to go off to Ferrari, and for Mercedes to bring in Kimi Antonelli to see if he’s the bright young thing to push George,” he added.

While Lewis Hamilton managed to finish the race on Sunday in P8 after starting from P14, his teammate George Russell slipped back to P7 from a grid position of P4.

