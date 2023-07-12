Sergio Perez recently made an extremely hilarious comment about what his warm-up routine is before a race weekend, which not only left his interviewer Daniel Ricciardo stunned but several F1 fans on the internet as well.

Ricciardo and Perez were featured in a video for Oracle TV during the 2023 F1 British GP, where the former was asking questions of the latter. The Australian asked whether Checo had any warm-up routines to get himself ready for the race.

The Red Bull driver hilariously replied that he gets completely naked with his trainer and does some yoga. He said:

"Yeah, I get naked with my trainer and we just do a bit of yoga. Fully naked, just to have that interaction between us."

Daniel Ricciardo was stunned for a few seconds while processing the humorous answer. He then replied:

"Yeah, because sometimes, when I walk past, I hear you in the room before the race, and there is some strange noises."

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily



Checo does naked yoga together with his physical trainer??? Checo does naked yoga together with his physical trainer??? 😭😭https://t.co/CGQZ9RIp5L

The interaction between the two went viral on social media platforms, resulting in a host of reactions from fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

coderojo @coderojoxx @RBR_Daily Checo is an interesting guy lmao @RBR_Daily Checo is an interesting guy lmao

Norton Chia @nchia @RBR_Daily How in the world did Danny Ric keep a (relatively) straight face after that admission? 🤣 @RBR_Daily How in the world did Danny Ric keep a (relatively) straight face after that admission? 🤣

Jan @Janmeteenlange1 @RBR_Daily My face was exactly like Daniel's. Now Christian's comment about Checo making babies all the time makes alot more sense. 🤣 @RBR_Daily My face was exactly like Daniel's. Now Christian's comment about Checo making babies all the time makes alot more sense. 🤣😭

Sergio Perez is determined to turn his season around after underperforming in several races

It is clear that Sergio Perez is struggling to finish on the podium and perform well in qualifying sessions. Ever since the Miami GP, the Mexican has been unable to qualify in the top 10.

After starting from 15th in the British GP, he somehow ended up in sixth. However, he understands that he needs to work extremely hard to get his season back on track.

The Red Bull driver said, as per F1.com:

"We have some ideas on what we can improve on and I am confident that this will help us work through it. I have full support from the team, I’m mentally very strong and I know that I will overcome these issues and turn around my season."

"The pace is there and I can still get back to where I should be. I am looking forward to Hungary and getting back on good form."

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Perez: I have full support from the team, I’m mentally very strong and I know that I will overcome these issues and turn around my season. The pace is there and I can still get back to where I should be. I am looking forward to Hungary and getting back on good form. Perez: I have full support from the team, I’m mentally very strong and I know that I will overcome these issues and turn around my season. The pace is there and I can still get back to where I should be. I am looking forward to Hungary and getting back on good form.

Though Sergio Perez is still second in the drivers' championship table, he is 99 points behind his teammate, Max Verstappen, who is comfortably leading the table.

Poll : 0 votes