"Bro you playing chess": F1 fans react to Magnus Carlsen calling Formula 1 the most boring sport in the world

F1 fans were left fuming after Chess superstar and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen criticized Formula 1 and termed it the "most boring sport in the world." Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and is experiencing a boom in popularity and competition on and off the track.

Several countries have shown interest in hosting a race and are paying a huge chunk of money for the sport to organize a race weekend in their nation. Despite the surge in demand and popularity, the sport has also copped a lot of negative comments for a lack of track action in some of the major races.

Recently, in a press conference at Norway Chess 2025, Magnus Carlsen was asked about his opinions on F1. The former world champion gave a damning verdict, saying:

"Formula 1 is like the most boring sport imaginable, like you just drive around in a circle for a long time. Even going there, it's to be fair, like the start is exhilarating for the pure power of the cars, but after that, very little happens.

"It's quite long-winded and most people don't really follow what's going on. People watch it because of personalities and marketing," Carlsen said.

F1 fans gave their reactions to Magnus Carlsen's comments on F1 on Threads, with one fan claiming:

"Bro, you playing chess."

"It's such a stupid comment."

"Ah, how much fun playing chess is. It's not when driving but when driving, I don't have to use my brain. Honestly, I personally don't think he's smart. He uses his own cognition to talk about other people's professional things. He also has to use his brain when driving."

"Without knowledge".

"Chess is more boring."

"No wonder nobody wants to play chess."

Snapshot of reaction on Magnus Carlsen's comments. Credits-Threads

F1 too got a lot of flak in the past couple of days for a lack of action in the Monaco GP, which is often called the 'Crown Jewel' of the sport.

Former F1 driver gives his take on the 2025 Monaco GP

Former Formula One driver and pundit Martin Brundle stated that he believed the mandatory two-stop rule for the 2025 Monaco GP did not work, as the teams used their drivers strategically in the race.

In his column for Sky Sports, Brundle wrote:

"The two-stop experiment didn't work. We simply have to manage expectations for race day, do our best to slightly ease overtaking if possible, recognize that Monaco qualifying is one of the most special hours of the F1 or any sporting season, or not race there, which is not an option.

"The fact is that the track layout dictates this problem, and available space for creating long straights or wide overtaking zones isn't available. And even then, very wide tracks still only contain one racing line which is rubbered in."

There were not many overtakes on the streets of Monaco last weekend, with the Top 4 finishing in the same position despite making an additional pit stop.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More