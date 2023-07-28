"Bro's channelling his inner Will Buxton": Max Verstappen's comments about his pace in Hungary draws hilarious reaction from fans

F1 fans dished out some funny responses to Max Verstappen explaining how he cannot push at maximum throughout the entire race.

The Red Bull driver is currently on a seven-race win streak and is heading into the Belgian GP weekend hoping to become only the second driver to get a hat trick of wins at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track.

However, while interacting with the media, including Sportskeeda, Max Verstappen was asked if he was managing his performance in Hungary despite winning the race by a margin of over 33 seconds. He said:

"If you drive very fast all the time, your tires will just go. You're watching your pace the whole race. Just ask others, because everyone drives like that. If you try to do laps like this all the time, you have to pit again quickly for a new set of tires."

Max Verstappen's answer left the F1 fans in splits as they took to their social media platforms to give their reactions

"Bro's channelling his inner Will Buxton."

Nishit Kumar @NishitK16 @RBR_Daily Bro's channelling his inner Will Buxton

Hirbo M Abila33🇰🇪 @hirboabila @RBR_Daily And if you finish first, you win the race!

Mattman @mattman0129 @RBR_Daily He’s not just driving slowly to protect the tires, he’s driving extra slow so that no one fully knows how fast that car could be if they need it

César Nim @IsaacninMy @RBR_Daily Ppl thinks rb dominance is comming from aerodinamic, so naive, they started with engine frozen.

Max Verstappen chimes in on the visibility discussion for the Belgian GP weekend

The double world champion stated that the new generation of cars has made the visibility worse in tracks such as Jeddah, Spa, and Monaco.

As per Autosport, Max Verstappen said:

"We went to the bigger tyres, which makes it worse, because there's more displacement. Plus, just the shape of the car, it's so big so you have more spray. It is worse than it was in 2016, but in 2016, it was also bad. I remember the race in Brazil where I was in the back after the pitstop, I didn't even see Fernando [Alonso] spinning off the track."

The Dutchman added:

"For the whole straight, I kept it flat, but I didn't see anything and did so only by knowing where you're going from all the other laps. You just keep it pinned, but if there would have been a car standing [still] I would have gone completely through it."

"There are always things that can be done better, but we are also racing in Monaco, which I think is way more dangerous than here. We race there because it's deemed safe enough. Accidents happen, unfortunately."

It will be interesting to see if all the other drivers share the same viewpoint as Max Verstappen on this topic.