"Bro thought he was untouchable" - Fans react to reports that Christian Horner refused to leave despite sexual harassment allegations

Recent reports claim that Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was sexually harassing a team member.

According to De Telegraaf, a female employee complained to Red Bull's upper management about Horner's inappropriate behavior back in December 2023. Their report also states that the employee shared Horner's sexually oriented text messages.

De Telegraaf claims that they have access to the text messages sent by the team principal.

An internal investigation was initiated by Red Bull's parent company against Horner after he was accused. An external specialist barrister was appointed to lead the investigation as well.

According to the Dutch media, Christian Horner even tried to keep the accusations under cover, with his lawyers offering £650,000 ($816,510) to the female employee.

After this report was picked up by F1-related X social media accounts, many F1 fans reacted to the entire situation in general. Some criticized Christian Horner for thinking that he could get out of the situation without getting in trouble.

"Bro thought he was untouchable," one fan wrote.

Another fan was not happy with all the reports consisting of rumors from unreliable sources. Since Red Bull has been quite secretive about their investigation, there is not much information regarding the same.

"Is said to, accused of, reported. All conjecture, no facts. Wait for the real story," the fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote that if Horner is found guilty of sexual harassment, it will be an extremely bad look for Red Bull's senior management if he holds onto his current role.

"If this was sexual I find it extremely hard to believe they would have let him stay on as the boss. I’m sorry it may be true which if it is this looks really bad on upper level Red Bull management allowing him to stay on," the fan wrote.

Christian Horner denies allegations for inappropriate behavior made against him

While the internal investigation against Christian Horner continues, he has publicly denied the allegations placed against him.

Speaking to Sky Sports during Red Bull's car launch for the 2024 season, Horner said that he is working as usual. He added that he will be cooperative during the investigation and hopes that it will be over soon.

"No. It's business as usual. There obviously is a process. Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but of course I'll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future," he said.

Christian Horner is currently the longest-running team principal of a single team, having taken up the role ever since Red Bull joined F1 in 2005.