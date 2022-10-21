Lewis Hamilton recently attended his first NFL game as co-owner of the Denver Broncos team. Fans exploded on Twitter after the team delivered an underwhelming performance and lost the game.

Back in August, Hamilton revealed that he was a part of the consortium that had purchased the NFL's Denver Broncos. It was one of the biggest deals in the history of the sport, skyrocketing to $4.65 billion.

The first game as one of the team's owners, however, did not go as Hamilton might have expected it to. The team failed to perform and lost the game 19-16 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hamilton reportedly enjoyed the battle, but fans have been disappointed in the team for putting up an underwhelming show.

Fans breakdown on Twitter after Lewis Hamilton posts pictures from the game

Lewis Hamilton's Twitter was flooded with comments after Broncos lost the game. Some were consolatory in their messages while others blamed him for investing with the wrong NFL team since they have not been performing well.

Lewis Hamilton's season is in trouble

The Denver Broncos are not the only team that has had a disappointing showing for the seven-time world champion. His F1 team Mercedes has had an underperforming season in the sport as well.

The Silver Arrows had a 'bumpy' start as they failed to adapt to the new regulations, resulting in a loss of pace. While they have pretty much made up the pace deficit, a race win still evades them.

If the season continues like this, it might as well turn out to be Hamilton's first-ever F1 season without a single victory. The team and Hamilton themselves are hopeful of their return to the top spot in the upcoming season while they are still battling for the top spot currently.

