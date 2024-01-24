"Brought Ricciardo Back": Fans guess what would be the new name for Daniel Ricciardo's team AlphaTauri in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo's team, AlphaTauri, has posted a mysterious message on its official social media pages, implying that it may soon announce its new name and brand.

The F1 community has been talking about the team's brand shift even during the 2023 F1 season. Furthermore, it has been rumored that AlphaTauri is moving its operations closer to Red Bull - the senior team and current world champions that are based in Milton Keynes.

The Faenza-based team recently shared a bright blue image with the words 'B.RB' written on it. The famous bull logo was subtly outlined in the background as well. The picture's entirely blue background may potentially be a hint at their upcoming livery design. It is safe to say that the abbreviation written on it would be the official name of the team.

As soon as AlphaTauri officially posted the cryptic picture, several fans started guessing the full name of Daniel Ricciardo's team. One of them hilariously guessed how B.RB's full form was 'Bring Ricciardo back', which the team surely did after the Australian was appointed as their permanent driver in the middle of 2023.

Fans also guessed that since the team is so closely related to Red Bull, the name could hilariously depict how AlphaTauri is basically a Red Bull car.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"Brought Ricciardo Back!" one fan wrote.

"'Basically red bull' is my guess," another commented.

Daniel Ricciardo's positive assessment of AlphaTauri's direction

Daniel Ricciardo is quite satisfied with the direction in which AlphaTauri is heading. He feels valued in the team, and his suggestions and feedback are taken in a positive light.

In a recent interview, Ricciardo said (via Motorsports.com):

“I feel like we're going in the right direction. And honestly, everything I fed back to the team, I feel like they've actioned or done their best to make it happen or make it work. I would say, I don't want to be like patronising, but their heads are in the right place. I feel like we're all kind of meeting in the right place and looking ahead. I think they value the experience I have, and I think that's really important kind of moving forward, and they're motivated."

After a poor stint at McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo briefly left F1 and worked as a reserve driver for Red Bull before returning to the sport as AlphaTauri's driver.

He replaced Nyck de Vries, who struggled quite a lot and was hence removed mid-season.