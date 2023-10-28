"Bullet through my head if I show my face" - Dutch F1 journalist receives death threats ahead of Mexican GP

F1 journalist Jack Plooij recently revealed that he has received multiple death threats from Mexicans and has simply refused to attend the 2023 F1 Mexican GP this year and even next year. Since Plooij has a history of commenting on Sergio Perez, the Mexican fans are even more against him.

Speaking on the 538 show, he explained how he will skip going to Mexico if Ziggo Sports, where he works, decides to follow the sport next season. He then revealed that he has also been threatened by Mexicans and that if he shows his head in the country, he will get shot in the head. The journalist simply refused to touch the Latin American country because of these threats.

Plooij said:

"Well no, if we can travel again next year, I will skip Mexico. I have such a suspicion that there is something more going on there. I have even been threatened. I was told that if I showed my head in Mexico, I would get a bullet in my head. That is really not normal. What should I do then? Going there to let some crazy shoot me in the head?"

These threats seem extremely bizarre and horrifying to hear. They can be partially because Jack Plooij has made some strong comments against Sergio Perez in the past. At the start of 2023, there were several reports of tension between Checo and Max Verstappen.

Hence, the F1 journalist made the comment that Perez should not complain too much; otherwise, he will be replaced by Lando Norris in Red Bull.

In a broadcast on Ziggo Sport, he said:

"If Sergio Perez keeps whining and squealing, he will be replaced by Lando Norris."

All the way back in 2022, he also gave his opinion that Red Bull should always prioritize Max Verstappen as their first driver over Sergio Perez. These kinds of comments from him enraged several Mexican Formula 1 fans.

Max Verstappen on extra security around him during 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will have extra security around him during the 2023 F1 Mexican GP. Though this is mainly because there were several threats towards the Dutchman, the man himself glossed over it and stated how the security simply makes it easier for drivers to navigate through the race weekend.

When Sportskeeda asked him about the bodyguards at the pre-race press conference, the Red Bull star said:

“I mean, why not? Yeah, I mean, I have, of course, a bit more security here. But there are always a few countries around the world. And you know, where it's very busy also here in the paddock, for example, last year, it was really, really busy to get from your hospitality to the garage.

"And, yeah, it just helps also to just make it a little bit smoother on track, off track, you know, to your hotel, and stuff like that.”

Since Verstappen is dominating F1 and is miles ahead of his teammate, Checo's fanbase isn't the happiest about it.