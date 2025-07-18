"But when Fernando Alonso says the same thing, it's okay?": Fans react to Ralf Schumacher questioning Lance Stroll's upbringing

F1 fans were left raging at former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher's blunt criticism directed towards Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll after the latter's comments during the 2025 British Grand Prix. The Canadian driver displayed his excellent wet-weather driving skills during the changeable weather conditions at the race in Silverstone earlier this month.

Stroll, along with the British team, made some crucial calls during the race, which enabled him to run in podium positions for a while. However, after he was overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton, the 26-year-old criticised the balance of the car and called it "the worst he has ever driven".

Lance Stroll's criticism did not sit well with Ralf Schumacher, who, while appearing on the Sky Deutschland Backstage Pitlane podcast, questioned Lance Stroll's upbringing and said:

"I have to say, that’s completely unacceptable, that’s an absolute no-go. I would hope that at the next race he goes and apologises. It’s just a shame, unspeakable, and it indicates a poor upbringing. I don’t know what movie he thinks he is in, but such statements diminish his own results. These are important points, after all."

F1 fans in the comments section of the post criticised Ralf Schumacher's perceived targeted attack on Lance Stroll's upbringing and wrote on Instagram:

"But when Fernando Alonso says the same thing, it's okay?"

"But when Alonso complains about the car (which he has done at some point every season since 2009) everyone gives him a free pass for it, absolute hypocrisy."

"Alonso said this a million times in his career and he hasnt said anything about that, but now lance does it once and he says lance is wrong..."

"You got dogged by a young & new jpm meanwhile he’s ahead of alonso in points calm down,"

However, there were a few who agreed with the former F1 driver's views and said:

"Wow, Lance has no class and he acts spoiled, what a surprise,"

"I don't usually agree with Ralf but I have to admit he's very right in this one,"

F1 fans' reactions about Schumacher's comments...Credits-Instagram

Lance Stroll ultimately came home in P7,ahead of his teammate Fernando Alonso in Silverstone.

Ralf Schumacher analyzes Lance Stroll's wet-weather skills in Silverstone

Former F1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher praised Lance Stroll for his wet-weather skills in Silverstone and also showered some praise on Aston Martin.

On the podcast, the six-time F1 race winner analyzed and said:

“We are often criticised for being too harsh on him, and maybe we are sometimes. But you could see: In these conditions, you have to be able to drive a car. And he can, fundamentally. How good, how bad – that's a bit difficult to say. Alongside Fernando Alonso, who may be of a certain age but is still doing a good job. So, big compliments to the whole team."

Stroll has scored 20 points from 12 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season, which is four more than his teammate, Fernando Alonso.

