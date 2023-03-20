"But I am": Max Verstappen's brilliant radio exchange with Red Bull boss breaks the internet

Max Verstappen's radio message to his race engineer at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has gone viral on the internet as some of the boldest words were heard from the reigning world champion.

After starting the race from P15, Verstappen did a phenomenal job and put his car in P2 without much difficulty. However, Sergio Perez, his teammate, started on pole and had built quite a gap between himself and the Dutchman.

By the final stages of the race, when it became quite obvious that the Dutchman would not be able to overtake Checo, he asked for the fastest lap to his race engineer, to which he got the reply "we are not concerned with that." To that, he had a bold reply:

"But I am."

Verstappen most probably said this because he wanted to stay ahead in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Fans across social media were quite stunned by the reply, and here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"Same mentality that Seb had back then"

"Max verstappen radio messages will be the death of me"

What difference would have been made for Max Verstappen without the fastest lap point?

Max Verstappen pushed to the very limits of the tracks during the final (50th) lap of the race and gained the fastest race lap with a 1:31.906, beating Perez's lap by over two-tenths of a second.

This gave Verstappen an extra point at the end of the race, making it 19 for him and 25 for his teammate. This also made sure that he remained at the top of the table with 44 points, just a single more than Checo. However, even if he had not grabbed onto that one point, it is likely that he would have remained at the top of the table, though with equal points.

Nevertheless, it seems that Max Verstappen wants to steer clear of any danger between him and the championship. It can be agreed that both the drivers look extremely strong, and with the powerful RB-19, it is not quite possible that other drivers would be able to chase them. This could turn out to be a battle within the Red Bull team by the end of the season.

