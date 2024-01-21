"But they’re not there yet, so why should I stop?": Max Verstappen shares a hilarious anecdote from his road license test

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen shared a hilarious anecdote from his road license test as he argued with his instructor about letting the pedestrians cross.

The three-time world champion has been dominating the sport for the past two seasons and won his third consecutive title in 2023. He has always been a prodigious talent since the beginning of his F1 career, winning his first race at the age of 18.

However, he is also known for his hot temper inside the car while on the track, which sometimes flows off-track in media interactions as well. While speaking with the Sunday Times, Max Verstappen shared one such anecdote from his road license test when he lost his cool. He said:

"The examiner told me to go right and I went left. Then I didn’t give way [to pedestrians at a crossing]. He was not very happy. I argued with him because I thought they were not actually at the crossing. So I was, like, 'But they’re not there yet, so why should I stop?'"

Max Verstappen speaks about winning eight world championships in F1

Max Verstappen stated that he wasn't too fused about winning a record-breaking eighth world championship in F1 as there are a lot of factors required to achieve that feat.

He pointed out the importance of having a great car for a longer duration, like Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, to reach the target. He said:

“If it happens, it happens. But you need to be lucky to be in a great car for a longer period of time. You’re very dependent on the material you have. When I won my first title, I said, everything that comes next is a bonus because, realistically, in F1, I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to achieve.

“Being on the podium, having a pole position, winning a championship. These kinds of things were my dream to achieve in Formula One. From now on, I’m just, yeah, trying to stay on top.”

It will be fascinating to see if the three-time world champion can reach the target of seven to equal Hamilton and Schumacher and eventually go for an eighth in the future.

However, he rightly pointed out that he would need a dominant Red Bull behind his back to get to that feat. His current contract with the Austrian team expires at the end of 2028, and to win eight championships, he would need to be champion every single year.