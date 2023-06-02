"But, ya know, there’s this guy Max": Fans pour cold water on the prospects of Fernando Alonso winning the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Fernando Alonso has been the talk of the paddock since the start of the 2023 F1 season.

After moving to Aston Martin, the Spanish F1 driver has been performing marvelously. He has already stood on five out of six podiums and is the closest driver to Red Bull, which has been dominating the sport.

As the sport moves to Barcelona for the Spanish GP, there are several statistics hinting that this is where Fernando Alonso could bag a race victory once again.

F1 presenter Laura Winter recently tweeted about how the upcoming race will be the Spaniard's 362nd race, which is exactly one-third of all races (33.33%). Furthermore, it is also the 33rd race hosted by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lastly, the veteran driver is aiming for his 33rd victory in F1 as well. What is even more bizarre is that the garage number where Fernando Alonso is located for this year's Spanish GP is also 33.

Though these kinds of facts and statistics are all fascinating to learn and further hype up Alonso's win on home soil, several F1 fans feel otherwise. Since Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been so dominant in the 2023 F1 season, many feel we will witness yet another Verstappen and Red Bull masterclass.

Fans on Twitter also pointed out how the Dutchman's old number is also 33, which could mean that he will win and beat Fernando Alonso. Here are some of the reactions:

Fernando Alonso feels Red Bull will be untouchable in Spanish GP

Fernando Alonso was the closest to bagging a race win in the Monaco GP but only managed to finish second, behind Max Verstappen. Though the next race will be in his home country, he understands that Red Bull will dominate on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Speaking at the driver's press conference after the Monaco GP, he said:

“Yeah, it will be but I don't think that I will not put any pressure on my team or myself into next week. We saw today on race pace… yesterday was very close in qualifying but today in the race, we saw Red Bull again, very dominant."

"So we have to accept that things into next weekend will be maybe as we saw in any other race this year, where Red Bull is untouchable."

Alonso added:

"And we have to see in a normal circuit, what is the package of Mercedes and the upgrades that Ferrari will bring apparently to Barcelona as well. So we have to have the feet on the ground and as I said in Miami, it’s going to be a few weekends in the year that we will just be seventh and eighth and we have to accept that and some others that we will fight for podiums."

"So I will not get into Barcelona, thinking that I will win, and disappoint anyone. We have to have our feet on the ground.”

The 41-year-old is also cautious about other top teams like Mercedes and Ferrari bringing massive upgrades to their cars and pushing forward to pressurize him and Aston Martin.

